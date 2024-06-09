Tuttosport: Milan ask about Aston Villa midfield star – FFP issues could open a door

AC Milan are negotiating on multiple tables at the same time it seems, with Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa the latest target for the midfield department.

As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) are reporting this morning, Luiz’s name emerged during the ongoing talks between Milan and Aston Villa over Matty Cash, who is a player that the management like for the right-back role.

The Rossoneri had already targeted the Brazilian midfielder in the summer of 2022 when they were looking for Franck Kessie’s replacement. However, Aston Villa’s asking price was too high and so in the end the deal did not go through.

Now the name of Douglas Luiz is back in fashion, even if at the moment it is Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana who is at the top of the list. In addition to Milan, Luiz has also been offered to Juventus in recent weeks as per the paper.

It remains to be understood what Villa’s demands will be this time, especially given that they must complete some sales by 30 June due to Financial Fair Play issues. That could open up an opportunity for Milan to get a cut-price deal done, at least compared to Luiz’s €70m market value.

The 26-year-old played over 50 games for the Birmingham club last season, amassing 20 goal contributions with a perfect split of 10 goals and 10 assists.