Tuttosport: Midfield duo and full-back among players Fonseca intends to evaluate

A lot of the media speculation that currently surrounds AC Milan relates to the signings that might arrive, but there is also the need to thin out the squad with some departures as well.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) talks about cases like those of Alexis Saelemaekers, Daniel Maldini, Lorenzo Colombo, Fodé Ballo-Touré and Divock Origi, who will return to Milanello after loan spells and for whom new accommodation is sought.

However, there are also some names currently in the squad that have some question marks hanging over their heads too. For example, Tommaso Pobega is liked by Torino and Fiorentina, but he could be useful for the UEFA squad list given he is an academy graduate.

Yacine Adli will be evaluated by Paulo Fonseca in preseason to see if he can be a useful fit for his tactical approach but his stay is not a guarantee, while it remains to be seen what the future of Alessandro Florenzi will be.

The defender has already worked with the Portuguese coac during his time at Roma, but there has never been a great feeling between the two, so much so that the full-back asked to be loaned out twice.