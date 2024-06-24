Tuttosport: ‘A little less agitated’ – Maignan moving towards Milan stay as talks continue

Both Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez have been at the centre of speculation regarding their futures at AC Milan, but both want to stay at the club according to a report.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) reports that Theo has made it his priority to remain at Milan, but he is waiting for a signal from the management regarding the extension of his contract while remaining aware that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are eyeing him.

Meanwhile, the question regarding Maignan’s future seems to be a little less complicated. He too is in the sights of some top clubs, but the contacts for the renewal have started again and the former Lille player now seems to be ‘a little less agitated’ compared to a few months ago.

Extending these two contracts would be a significant statement of intent from Milan who – thanks to their financial situation being so good – do not need to sell their most valuable pieces. What they must do, however, is give them the wages that they deserve and would command from the market.

We recently reported that Milan would be more inclined towards selling Maignan if big offers came in for both, but the priority of course is to retain the core pieces provided that their renewal requests fall within the parameters of cost-based analysis.