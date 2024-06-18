Tuttosport: Leao ‘shrugs’ in response to Al Hilal interest – the details

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has shown minimal interest in joining Al Hilal despite the Saudi Arabian side supposedly being ready to table an offer for the Portuguese star.

As reported by Tuttosport (via Milan News), the idea of heading to the Saudi Pro League has not filled Leao with a huge amount of excitement given the lack of competitive action compared to Europe.

There was a surge of notable European players heading to the Saudi Pro League one year ago, with massive wages on offer that most clubs could not rival. A year on, many of those players have since left again and whilst money is still being thrown around, the bubble has somewhat burst.

Al Hilal are the best team in Saudi Arabia and are intent on winning the Asian Champions League. If Leao were to move there, he would undoubtedly be a very important player along with Neymar Jr and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

There seems to be minimal interest in Leao from European clubs this summer and he has shown little desire to leave the club. Therefore, Milan are confident that they can direct Al Hilal to his €175m release clause and settle for nothing less this summer.