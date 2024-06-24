Tuttosport: Leao not interested in Saudi move despite ‘flirting’ from his father

Al-Hilal does not seem to be a destination that entices Rafael Leao despite the fact that his entourage are in talks with them, a report claims.

According to Tuttosport (via MilanNews) Paulo Fonseca’s new Milan will feature Leao at the centre who – as assured by Zlatan Ibrahimovic a few days ago – will remain at the club despite the rumours circulating about interest from Saudi Arabia.

Some reports are convinced that his father is ‘flirting with Al-Hilal’ who are ready to put an offer of €100m on the table. The Portuguese winger, however, does not seem interested in the idea of a move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

As a reminder, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that that Fonseca went to visit Leao in the few days before he left for vacation, just as the winger was preparing for the European Championship with Portugal.

With the meeting in Germany, the coach made it clear that he considers Leao to be at the centre of the team that he has been planning over the past few weeks.

The new coach will not ask him for any kind of tactical change, but rather will continue to use him as an attacking wide player who uses his bursts of speed and gets in one-on-one situations.