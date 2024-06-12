Tuttosport: Ibrahimovic press conference awaited – the big announcement expected

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to hold a press conference at Milanello on Thursday in which there should be a huge announcement for the fans to enjoy.

As reported by Tuttosport (via Pianeta Milan), the expectation is that Ibrahimovic will be tasked with announcing Paulo Fonseca as the new Milan coach.

Ibrahimovic is now a consultant for RedBird Capital Group and is the most tangible link between the American owners and the club in Milan given he is very hands-on and commands a huge amount of respect considering his playing career.

The idea is presumably for the fans to respond more positively to an announcement from a favourite like Ibrahimovic rather than from one of the more executive figures.

The appointment of Fonseca will not just be announced, it will also be explained to the fans. The Portuguese coach is tasked with rekindling the relationship between the Curva Sud and the ownership which frayed towards the end of the season.

As well as announcing the coach, he is expected to offer some explanation as to what his new role actually is. It has been clear that he holds more power than simply an advisor, but nobody is certain as to where the Swede’s remit actually starts and ends.