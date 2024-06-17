Tuttosport: Furlani seeks agreement with Zirkzee’s agent to make Milan move happen

For the past few months, the topic of reports has been AC Milan’s interest in Joshua Zirkzee, but in recent days, a move has looked difficult to be finalised due to the requests of his agent. However, Giorgio Furlani is planning to seek an arrangement to bring the Dutchman to the club.

Milan’s biggest goal for the mercato is recruiting a new striker, and the favoured option is Bologna’s striker. Whilst other options have arisen for the Dutchman, the Rossoneri have led the race in recent times, but they have hit a roadblock.

It is certainly not the first obstacle they have faced. After all, it looked like a deal would not happen when Bayern Munich seemingly re-entered the equation. However, they took a back seat, and the Diavolo returned to the driving seat.

Now, however, the difficulty has risen. Milan can match the fee of the transfer, but the commission being demanded by Kia Joorabchian is putting the club in a difficult situation, and one they will not remain in if his agent does not alter his position.

Currently, Joorabchian is demanding €15 million for his client’s services, which the Rossoneri will not pay, which is why Furlani is in talks to lower the demand, according to reports from Tuttosport (via Milan News).

Ideally, the club would like to pay less than €10m, but if this is not possible, other options will be looked into, especially considering Paulo Fonseca is not sure about the Dutchman’s profile.