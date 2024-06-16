Tuttosport: From Fofana to Rabiot – Milan and Juve cross paths on the mercato

AC Milan and Juventus are both working hard to bolster their respective squad ahead of the 2024-25 season, looking to catch up with Inter. As a result, however, a few ‘mercato derbies’ have emerged between these two clubs.

Juventus have appointed Thiago Motta, who was Milan’s first choice, and the Rossoneri have appointed Paulo Fonseca. This is a step in the right direction, but both of these clubs also need to strengthen their squads to catch up with league rivals Inter.

According to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Milan and Juve have already crossed paths on the mercato. Adrien Rabiot has refused the Bianconeri’s renewal offer and the Rossoneri have enquired about the situation, keen on reinforcing the midfield.

Up front, Milan remain in pole position for Joshua Zirkzee but Juve have also probed the ground with the agent Kia Joorabchian. The latter also has a great relationship with the Bianconeri’s technical director Cristiano Giuntoli, but it’s possible that this is more ‘disturbance’ than actual interest.

The most likely battle is for Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, who is the first choice on Milan’s wish list for the midfield. Juve have intensified their talks over the player, though, and this could also drive up the price which would be far from ideal.

Finally, both clubs are following the situation of Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior with great interest. Milan will have a scout present at Poland’s game in the Euros today and Juve consider him an alternative to Riccardo Calafiori.