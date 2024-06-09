Tuttosport: Derby breaks out for Milan winger as Torino and Juventus enquire

The fate of Alexis Saelemaekers remains uncertain given that Bologna are now inclined towards letting him return to AC Milan, but there seems to be no shortage of suitors.

Saelemaekers struggled initially due to an injury problem but he quickly established himself as a very important part of Thiago Motta’s plans at Bologna. His departure for Juventus has changed the club’s plans though, while the Bianconeri have been linked with him.

As reported by Tuttosport (via Radio Rossonera), in addition to Juve their city rivals Torino have also asked for information about the Belgian. The Granata are likely to be led by Paolo Vanoli, who should replace Ivan Juric as the head coach.

The paper states that Saelemaekers ‘would be a tactically ideal reinforcement, usable both on the right and on the left side’. The chances that he could return to Milan and carve out a spot are currently close to zero: ‘He will be put back on the market, there’s no doubt about that’.

With the sale of the winger, Milan will make a decent capital gain that no doubt will be reinvested in the summer mercato albeit in other departments of the squad, with many targets on their list.