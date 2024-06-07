Tuttosport: The core of Milan stars who guided Italy to U17 Euros glory

A group of AC Milan stars were central to Italy’s success at the U17 European Championship this month as the Azzurri managed to beat Portugal 3-0 in the final.

As highlighted by Tuttosport (via Milan News), it was a ‘Rossoneri-tinged triumph’ for the young side in Cyprus, the headline being Francesco Camarda scoring two goals in the final against Portugal.

His performance across the past few weeks saw him receive the best player of the tournament award, but he was not the only Milan player to shine.

Italy topped their group containing Poland, Sweden and Slovakia by winning all three matches, before then getting the better of a talented England side on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Milan’s Mattia Liberali scored the Italy goal in that game.

There was a 1-0 win over Denmark in the semi-final, before then beating Portugal impressively in the final.

One of the key players in the midfield was Emanuele Sala who has also been important for Milan this season, and Alessandro Longoni was vital in goal for the first four matches but then had to miss the final two games through injury.

Camarda will always steal the headlines but multiple Milan players had a hand in this success for the Azzurri.