Tuttosport: ‘He will certainly leave’ – Milan stance clear as interest in Romero rises

Reports from this morning suggest that Luka Romero could leave the club in the summer mercato just 12 months after joining AC Milan for free.

When he arrived at Milan, it was clear to see the Argentine winger possessed talent, and perhaps, there could have been a route to senior football. However, due to the recruitment of Noah Okafor, Christian Pulisic, and Samuel Chukwueze, his chances slimmed quickly, and he was sent on loan to La Liga club, Almeria.

Tuttosport (via Milan News) reports that in his loan spell, Romero convinced several clubs that he possesses the quality to play at a top level, even if Almeria were relegated this season. Therefore, the Rossoneri have a fantastic chance to cash in on the Argentine.

It has been reported that he will ‘certainly leave’ in the mercato, whether that is because of a loan with an option to buy, or a straight sale. Regardless of the choice, though, it is a fantastic example of capital gain.

In six months, the Diavolo raised a player a little further, before loaning him out, and now, seeking a sale, all when they brought him to the club on a free transfer in the previous summer mercato. A fantastic piece of business, and one that could be done more in the future, following the success of Romero.