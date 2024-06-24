Tuttosport: Ball passes to Milan as Theo Hernandez makes priority for future clear

Theo Hernandez has reportedly made it clear that he wishes to remain at AC Milan but he is waiting for a sign from the management regarding his renewal.

As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes this morning, Mike Maignan and Theo have been at the centre of rumours about their future over the past few weeks, with both having a contract that expires in 2026 and both apparently demanding big pay rises.

A few days ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic reassured the fans that the two Frenchmen (and Rafael Leao) will remain with the Rossoneri: “Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Leao remain here because they are among the strongest players in the world in their role, they have a contract and are happy.”

Regardless of the Swede’s words, it is clear that the issue of contract extensions will soon have to be addressed. Theo Hernandez seemed to put a bit of pressure on the management to come forward with his words during a recent press conference with France.

“My future? I’m 100% focused on the European Championship. We’ll see later whether or not I’ll stay in Milan,” he said, which sparked a bit of worry among the fan base. Theo knows he is in the sights of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, which could give some leverage in negotiations.

However, Tuttosport state that his priority is to stay at Milan and he is waiting for a signal from the directors regarding an extension, because the contract issue will have to be addressed and resolved sooner or later.