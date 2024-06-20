Tuttosport: ’10 days’ – Milan have time to find a Zirkzee solution amid Man Utd interest

AC Milan have been planning to add Joshua Zirkzee to their squad since November, and for much of the time since then, they have been the leaders in the race to sign him. However, there is a chance they could lose the star to a Premier League club, so they must find a solution.

Although Milan may have led the race, at the crucial stages, they are now facing competition, which will show the club’s desire to bring him to the club, and also the thinking of the striker. It is known he prefers a move to Serie A, and the Rossoneri specifically, but his agent is stalling a move.

Whilst things are agreed with Zirkzee, and the Diavolo are happy to pay the release clause in his contract with Bologna, Kia Joorabchian is demanding a lucrative commission fee, which has caused a move to stop dead in its tracks, and the situation is worsened by news of Manchester United’s concrete interest in the player.

However, there is still time to find a solution. As Tuttosport (via Milan News) writes, in 10 days, Zirkzee’s clause is available, and if not for the agent problems, they would pay as early as July 1.

Nevertheless, the longer time passes with no solution arranged between Giorgio Furlani and Joorabchian, Milan will be left in limbo, and they could lose their primary choice, whilst also falling behind in the race for their Plan B.