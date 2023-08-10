Tuslaw Mustangs 2023 high school football preview

Tuslaw football coach Matt Gulling works with a Mustangs player during a 2020 practice. Gulling starts his third season at Tuslaw this season.

TUSLAW MUSTANGS

HEAD COACH: Matt Gulling, 3rd season

LAST YEAR: 3-7, 1-6

Returning Lettermen

Kyle Allen, OL/DL

Lucas Bucher, WR/LB

Ashton Combs, OL/DL

Nathan Eberhardt, RB/LB

Chaz Grudosky, OL/DL

Ethan Haer, QB/DB

Jacob Lyons, RB/LB

Joey Medure, RB/DB

Jayden Ressler, WR/DB

Aaron Snyder, WR/LB

Manny Strong, WR/DB

Austin Taylor, WR/DB

JV Wolfe, OL/DL

IMPACT PLAYERS: The Mustangs will have to depend on their front lines to be their guide. Their top player is Chad Grudosky, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman who started on the right side of the offensive line last season and has received interest from several colleges. Senior Ashton Combs will lead the defensive line after producing 25.5 tackles, three quarterback pressures and a sack a season ago. "We will need to rely on our offensive and defensive lines to carry us early on until our younger skill players get up to speed,” Tuslaw coach Matt Gulling said. Kicker Luke Ruehling also returns after converting 22 of 26 extra points last season, and Aaron Snyder is back at punter.

WHAT'S NEW: Tuslaw’s freshman and sophomore groups will have to grow up quickly in the skilled positions after the Mustangs lost a ton of firepower, including Troy Harbeitner, Devyn Vanest and Tommy Snyder. Ethan Haer is an early favorite to start at quarterback, and Joey Medure and Nathan Eberhardt are expected to split carries in the backfield. Spiros Smith, Manny Strong, Jayden Ressler and Lucas Bucher will be share time at wide receiver.

OUTLOOK Tuslaw has to start over from scratch, and Gulling is going to have to identify some new talent from his underclassmen. It likely will get uglier before it gets prettier, especially after coming off a 3-7 season. “We will be extremely young this year with roughly 75 percent of our roster being freshmen and sophomores,” Gulling said. The schedule doesn’t do the Mustangs any favors either as their Principals Athletic Conference opponents have a veteran presence. Gulling said he hopes to get a fast start early when the Mustangs open the season at Smithville. “It’s important for us to get off to a good start and get ready for our tough PAC schedule,” Gulling said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio high school football: Tuslaw Mustangs 2023 preview