Tusla LB Zaven Collins named ‘dream draft target’ for Raiders

The Raiders tried to upgrade their linebacker corps in free agency last year with mixed results. Nick Kwiatkoski was a fine starter, but Cory Littleton did not live up to his contract. The Raiders are hoping that in 2021, both players can improve despite a change in scheme.

There is also a possibility that new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is going to want his “own” linebackers that might be a little more versatile than either Littleton or Kwiatkoski. One player that fits that is Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

In a recent article by Chris Roling of Bleacher Report, Collins was named the “dream draft target” for the Raiders at No. 17 due to his size, speed and versatility. Here is a snippet of Roling’s thoughts on the potential pairing:

“Bradley seems to favor athletic defenders or prospects who can handle a variety of roles in multiple alignments. Zaven Collins’ versatility would allow him to throw curveballs through disguise while addressing some of the unit’s weaknesses. At 6’4” and 260 pounds, Collins has the cover skills to defend running backs and tight ends. He’s displayed closing speed near the pocket, which will allow him to generate pressure. Bradley rarely blitzes, but the Tulsa product could cause disruption in the coordinator’s hybrid linebacker-defensive end (“Leo”) role.”

If the Raiders are searching for a do-it-all defender who can play multiple spots and rush the quarterback, Collins would be a great selection. His best NFL comparison is Dont’a Hightower of the New England Patriots and in a similar role, Collins could be dominant.

Expect Collins to come off the board in the top-20 picks or so and for the Raiders to be a potential landing spot for the Bronko Nagurski award winner.