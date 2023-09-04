Tuskegee wins their first Red Tails Classic in a thriller over Fort Valley

Cramton Bowl - The 2023 Boeing Red Tails Classic displayed the most combined points (68) since the start of the classic in 2021. In Aaron James, first game as the Tuskegee head coach, they defeated Fort Vally 37-31 to win the classic for the first time.

Fort Valley scored the game's first score before Tuskegee scored 17 unanswered points in the first half. Sophomore Antonio Meeks had 117 receiving yards in the first half as he was unstoppable on the deep ball, And his 15-yard touchdown gave Tuskegee a 24-14 lead at the half.

Both teams battled it out for the play of the night in the second half as Tuskegee returned a 92-yard kickoff return to take a 20-point lead in the third. Fort Valley would respond back with a 94-yard kickoff return to dwindle the lead to a two-score game.

After bringing the lead to one score in the fourth, Fort Valley's Quarterback Kelvin Durham's 76-yard pass to Za’Torious Anderson set up Fort Valley in the red zone with 57 seconds left in the game. Tuskegee stopped Fort Valley on the one-yard line to secure the victory as the time expired on the clock.

Tuskegee wide receiver Antonio Meeks (15) catches a pass against Fort Valley State defensive back Landon Austin (12) during the Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday September 3, 2023.

Antonio Meeks Unstoppable

Sophomore Meeks finished the game with six receptions for 149 total yards torching the Fort Valley secondary every chance he got en route to winning the MVP of the game.

His longest catch went for 43 yards as quarterback Bryson Williams threw a beautiful down the sideline to find him wide open. Williams finished the game with 217 passing yards and two touchdowns with one being to Meeks seconds before the halftime mark.

Fort Valley falling just short

Fort Valley quarterback Kelvin Durham threw two interceptions in the second half in the one-score loss to Tuskegee. One coming late in the fourth in the end zone to possibly take the lead with 3 minutes left on the clock.

Durham finished the game with 288 passing yards as he orchestrated a 20-point comeback in the second half. The connection between him and Za'Torious Anderson kept Fort Valley in the game and just came one yard short in the end.

Anderson finished with 111 receiving yards and running back Kentrelle Williams led the team with two rushing touchdowns.

Defensive showdown

Fort Valley's Adeon Farmer finished with eight tackles and 2.5 sacks with four tackles for loss commanding the defensive line all evening. Linebacker Jadyn Walker matched him with eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

On the Tuskegee side linebacker Malik Moore led the charge with seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss and linebacker Javieon Miller added four tackles and two sacks.

Christian Ramsey and Mikeal King were the two defenders to intercept Durhams' passes today to solidify a great night of defense displayed by both teams.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics.

