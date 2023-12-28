‘Tush push’ (take two): Rutgers football extends lead with another Gavin Wimsatt ‘tush push’ touchdown

BRONX, N.Y. — Gavin Wimsatt had (another) tush push touchdown, extending Rutgers football’s lead in the fourth quarter of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

For Wimsattt, it was his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon and it extended the Rutgers lead to 28-17 over Miami.

The touchdown gave some much-needed breathing room for Rutgers, who rolled out to a 14-0 lead at the midpoint of the second quarter. Miami rattled off 17 unanswered points to stake a 17-14 lead with 10:33 left in the third quarter.

Wimsatt has had a quietly efficient game for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights are looking for their first bowl win since 2014:

Rutgers re-took the lead with 5:06 left in the third quarter. Trevor Yeboah-Kodie blocked a Miami punt and Timmy Ward recovered for a 21-17 lead for Rutgers.

This season was a strong next step for Rutgers in their rebuilding effort under head coach Greg Schiano. They finished 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) and were bowl eligible for the first time since 2014 (the program’s first in the Big Ten).

