Tusculum releases 2024 football schedule

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University has released its 10-game football schedule for the upcoming 2024 fall season. The schedule will see the Pioneers face NCAA Division II Super Region 2 competition including nine contests against South Atlantic Conference competition.

TU will face four programs who recorded at least eight wins last year including two teams who advanced to the NCAA II Playoffs.

Tusculum head coach Billy Taylor is entering his first season at the helm of the Pioneer program. Seven of the 12 SAC football playing members will have a new head coach on the sidelines this fall including: TU, Carson-Newman, Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone, UVA Wise, Wingate and SAC football newcomer Anderson who is fielding its first varsity team this season.

The Pioneers are the defending SAC Mountain Division Champions after posting a 6-5 overall record including 6-2 in league play to advance to the SAC title game for a second time in the last four years.

Tusculum will play five games on the road and five at home including a stretch of three contests at Pioneer Field in the month of October.

