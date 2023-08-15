Tuscola vs. Asheville: Can Crompton, West secure debut win?

Aug. 14—Date & Location: 7 p.m. Aug. 18, in Waynesville

Last Meeting: Asheville won 13-12 in 2020 in Asheville

When Tuscola hosts Asheville this Friday at C.E. Weatherby, it may be the Mountaineers' toughest game all season, but if Jonathan Crompton can secure a win in his first game as head coach, it could begin a magical run for the Mounties.

Asheville's 2022 in review:

Asheville nearly ran the table on their Mountain Athletic 4A Conference opponents last season, going 5-1 in the conference with an 8-3 overall record that put the Cougars in the playoffs. Although Asheville fell 28-26 to Mount Tabor, the Cougars showed they're a powerhouse in the Western North Carolina area.

Cougars to watch:

Roster-for-roster, the Cougars get the edge against Tuscola since the team returns a bevy of talent on both sides.

Sophomore quarterback Meek Slydell threw for over 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, while senior running back Nic Williams scampered for 780 yards and seven scores.

Asheville graduated their top three wideouts — Tayveon Porter, TJ Williams and Jay Avery — but will look to seniors Jeremiah Jones and Tre Codrington, who combined for roughly 400 yards and eight touchdowns last season, to fill the gap.

On defense, the Cougars field two members of the Citizen-Tiumes Elite 8, a collection of Western North Carolina's top college football prospects for the Class of 2024: senior linebacker Noah Shaw, a Rutgers commit, and senior defensive end Brenton Handsford, a Montana commit.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Shaw finished last season with 115 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sacks, six quarterback hurries, two interceptions, 15 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect's father played cornerback at Western Carolina.

Handsford, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end, transferred to Asheville from Capital High School in Olympia, Washington, this offseason.

Tuscola's 2022 in review:

Tuscola had a historic season last year, going 10-2 and finishing second in the conference and defeating Pisgah in the county clash for the first time in nine years. The Mountaineers fell in the second round of the state playoffs to East Lincoln, the eventual state champion. But the offseason saw the departure of a slew of top senior players and head coach Chris Brookshire. Enter Jonathan Crompton, a Tuscola grad who played quarterback at the University of Tennessee and the NFL and CFL. Crompton spent last season as offensive coordinator at West Henderson, where he ran an air raid offense that compiled over 3,300 yards passing and 43 touchdowns.

Mounties to watch:

If Tuscola beats the uber-talented Cougars team, it will come at the hands (and legs) of senior quarterback Jed West, who transferred to Tuscola from rival Smoky Mountain only weeks before the season began.

West's arrival in Waynesville gave the Mountaineers a solidified dual-threat at quarterback. The signal caller completed 60% of his passes and threw for more than 2,400 yards and 23 touchdowns last season (albeit with ECU commit Da'Mare Williams at receiver). West also rushed for 902 yards and eight touchdowns, making him one of the Mountain 7 Conference's top dual-threat quarterbacks.

Tuscola narrowly beat Smoky Mountain thanks to a blocked field goal, but West accounted for 350 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The 6-foot-1 inch, 175-pound senior is a two-time All-Mountain 7 selection and received an offer to play for Division I Gardner-Webb University.

Catching West's passes will be senior Bryant Oancea (6-foot-3) and sophomore Amos Rich (6-foot-2). Last season, Oancea saw a lot of time blocking as the Mounties racked up over 3,100 yards rushing. Oancea caught only 14 passes all season but did reel in four touchdowns.

If West can find a rhythm with his skyscraper wideouts, the Tuscola offense could attempt to replicate the aerial offense Crompton coordinated to perfection at West Henderson last season.

Inside the Xs and Os:

Even though Asheville's offense didn't break records last season, the offense did enough to lead the team to the playoffs with a freshman quarterback. Against Tuscola, expect the Cougars to find a balance early as they test the unsung Tuscola defense. If Slydell can find rhythm with his new wide receivers early on, it could shift the momentum in Asheville's favor.

Conversely, Tuscola will try to negate the Cougars' rush defense using the legs of quarterback Jed West. If West can find a nice balance of short, quick passes and bootlegs, he could keep the Mountaineers in the game. Asheville's defense isn't a team to try and test too much, though, so don't expect West to sling the ball all over the field.

If Asheville wins: their defense was too much for West and his new teammates to overcome. It's not a reflection on Tuscola so much as it reaffirms what everyone knew coming into this season: the Cougars are good.

If Tuscola wins: Crompton and West got rolling early and shocked the Cougars' defense, including an impressive performance from the Tuscola defense against sophomore quarterback Meek Slydell.