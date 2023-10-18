Tuscola at Smoky Mountain: Can the Mustangs get their revenge?

Oct. 18—When news broke in July that senior quarterback Jed West would transfer from Smoky Mountain to Tuscola, the fates of two teams and the entire Mountain 7 Conference outlook changed overnight.

West, a dual-threat signal caller and two-time all-conference player with the Mustangs, gave head coach Jonathan Crompton his quarterback. The Tuscola offense that rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2022 was now a legitimate air raid offense.

Smoky Mountain, meanwhile, was left with a hole at the team's most important position. Who would throw to ECU-commit D'mare Williams? Who would hand off to all conference running back Isiah McNeely?

Date & Location: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, in Sylva

Last Meeting: Tuscola won 17-16 last year in Waynesville

Tuscola in review

Tuscola upended rival Pisgah for the second year in a row in the annual County Clash, running for over 230 yards and stifling the Bears offense en route to a 27-10 victory. Anything can happen in the County Clash, annually attended by 10,000-plus people, but Tuscola's hard knocks, ground-and-pound offense that wore Pisgah's defensive line down was a surprise to all in attendance.

And what's more, Tuscola's defense played like an all-conference unit, holding the Bears to just over 100 rushing yards and one touchdown. With such a high coming off a huge conference victory, can Tuscola put together another great performance on both sides of the ball when they travel to play the Smoky Mountain Mustangs?

Mountaineers to watch

Quarterback Jed West went 10 of 17 for 140 yards and one touchdown through the air. That would be considered a poor showing for West in any typical week. But the Tuscola ground game impressed in last week's win versus Pisgah: West ran 22 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

The last game saw a big game by junior tailback Gavin Langley, who rushed 19 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Langley provided a more punishing change of pace to West's athletic running style.

Out wide, senior receiver Bryant Oancea has become one of West's top targets. Against Pisgah, he hauled in three catches for 98 yards and a touchdown for an average of 32.7 yards per catch. It's Oancea's third game this season with 90-plus yards. He has caught a touchdown in six games this season, too.

Defensively, freshman Ty Walker has a big game against the rival Bears, racking up a team-leading seven tackles and one sack. The freshman is averaging just under seven tackles per game. Senior Jackson Sutton posted five tackles with a forced fumble, while senior defensive back K.J. Vang hauled in the game-sealing interception. It's Vang's second straight game with a takeaway.

Smoky Mountain in review

The Mustangs sit in fifth place in the conference with a chance to play spoiler to the Mountaineers. They've struggled on offense without Jed West, arguably their best player for the past two seasons. The unit averages just over 17 points per game, the third lowest in the Mountain 7 Conference.

In a narrow 20-19 victory over Franklin last week, Isaiah McNeely was held to 46 rushing yards, but the Mustangs finally saw glimpses of hope at the quarterback position. Junior Jarek Jones only completed five passes, but three went for touchdowns. And what's better: Jones tossed those three scores to three different receivers.

If Jones can continue to be a big-play passer and McNeely can get the train rolling this week, the offense could take a big step forward.

Mustangs to watch

Although junior quarterback Jarek Jones won't impress anyone in any one category, his whole game shows flashes of future success. He's thrown five touchdowns and is tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns.

Senior running back Isiah McNeely is two seasons removed from his 2,000-yard season and has not benefitted from being the featured player on offense in the absence of quarterback Jed West. McNeely has 524 rushing yards this season with only three touchdowns, having eclipsed 100 yards only once.

Senior wide receiver Da'Mare Williams, one of the conference's top receiving threats, hasn't played in a month since injuring himself in the 16-7 loss to Pisgah on Sept. 15.

On defense, junior Malachi McNeely leads the team with two interceptions.

Inside the Xs and Os

Tuscola should come into this game confident behind two big wins the past two weeks. And that's scary, considering West can throw it deep or run for a big gain on every play. And what's more scary: the players around West — Langley, Oancea, the offensive line — are playing up to his level, too. The offense is scary good and should expose Smoky Mountain's weak defense this week.

Defensively, Tuscola's front seven is the best of any in the Mountain 7 right now, especially after holding Pisgah to 103 rushing yards and a single touchdown in four quarters last week. If the back end can snag a few more takeaways against Smoky, it could spell trouble for teams who were once licking their chops at the thought of getting Tuscola in the playoffs.

If Tuscola wins: Jed West scores twice on the ground and twice through the air as the Mountaineers defense shuts out the Mustangs across four quarters.

If Smoky Mountain wins: Overconfidence prevails in Sylva as the Mountaineers slip up and take an "L" to Jed West's former team.