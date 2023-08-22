Tuscola nearly upsets vaunted Asheville Cougars

Aug. 21—Tuscola took perennial powerhouse Asheville to the brink in Friday night's home opener but ultimately suffered a 25-22 defeat.

Down three points with less than a minute to play, Tuscola senior quarterback Jed West led the Mountaineers from his own 37-yard line to the Cougars' side of the field. West completed a pass to the left side of the field that put the Mounties in the red zone, but the ball was fumbled by the receiver and recovered by Asheville, effectively ending the game.

"It's always good coming back for your first game as a head coach with your alma mater, with a great crowd out here to see it," said head coach Jonathan Crompton. "Obviously, not the outcome we wanted, but that's football. We'll go back to the drawing board tomorrow morning and go from there."

The game was the first real opportunity for fans to see the Mounties in action since Crompton took over as head coach in March.

From the first offensive play — a 50-yard pass from West toward his own end zone (which was intercepted) — it was obvious that this year's team would be different than last season, in which the Mountaineers ran the ball an average of 48 times per game.

West, a dual-threat senior who transferred from Smoky Mountain in July, was the key pog in Crompton's new-look offense. Against a loaded Cougars' defense with multiple Division I recruits, Crompton and West did their best to take advantage of what they were given.

For the most part, it worked. West threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and gave the Mountaineers a chance to win the game. Had it not been for a fumbled ball, the Mounties very well could have sent the Cougars home with a loss.

When asked how his players have adjusted to the news system, Crompton said, "Phenomenal."

"In a ball game that nobody gave us a chance in. Let's call it like it is, you guys didn't give us a chance, Asheville Citizen-Times didn't give us a chance. When it comes to that, it's honestly, in one ear, out the other because, honestly, we don't care what you guys think," Crompton said. "We know who we are. We know our culture. We know our group of guys. We battled all offseason to learn the system, and they've done a hell of a job. We're not going to quit, that's for sure."

Editor's note: The Asheville Citizen-Times predicted a final score of Asheville 42, Tuscola 24. The Mountaineer did not provide a score prediction, however, did publish a game preview.

The Tuscola defense played well, too. Although the Mounties fielded some returning players like seniors Sy-eed Jackson, a linebacker, and Brian Michua, a lineman, many were new faces in new places (defensive backs Brandon Jordan, a sophomore, and Ty Walker, a freshman).

Asheville brought a talented young quarterback in sophomore Meek Slydell, but he was ineffective against the Tuscola defense. The Mountaineers held Slydell to 175 yards passing and a quarterback rating of 56.9 with zero touchdowns and one interception by senior Hudson Blackburn.

One area the Mounties will look to improve on defense is stopping the run. Cougars running back Josh Ellis rushed 20 times for 143 yards and four touchdowns, including a 28-yard burst.

"We've got to watch the film, but we don't quit. We have a great group of kids that battle for each other. That's all you can ask for," Crompton said.

Another bright spot was primary returner K.J. Vang, who had returns to Tuscola's own 41 and 47-yard line and Asheville's 40-yard line, among others.

Crompton said it was "fun" to get to see his own product on the field for the first time.

"It's not just one game it's week to week. Every week's going to be fun, every week's going to be a different game, every week's going to be a different challenge," Crompton said. "It's encouraging to see where we're at. Even if we came back and won right there, there's always going to be adjustments. That's the fun part for me as a coach: finding adjustments, understanding we know how to adjust in the game. I think we do that better than a lot of teams. Genuinely, we communicate well as a staff. Our players understand our system and listen, and know what they're doing when we're creating new formations in the game that can attack certain things. They've done a tremendous job learning. I'm encouraged by it, but obviously, it's not the outcome we wanted. Back to the drawing board, and we'll be ready for Polk."

Tuscola won't have much time to clean up the mistakes because the team travels to play the Polk County Wolverines on Friday, Aug. 25, in Marrion. The last time the Mounties played the Wolverines was in 2012 when Polk County walked out of Waynesville with a 25-20 victory.

Crompton said the goal is to "get better."

"We try to get better every day. It's not going to change from Polk to McDowell and then McDowell to Swain, and Swain to the bye week and the bye week to Franklin. We're just trying to get better," Crompton said.