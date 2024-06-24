Tuscola native Kate Dean taking volleyball career to the next level

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Kate Dean is grateful for her time as an Eastern Illinois Panther, but after two seasons in Charleston, a conference title, and an NCAA tournament appearance, the Tuscola native is ready for a change of scenery.

Dean entered the transfer portal with two remaining years of eligibility and then announced her commitment to Virginia.

“Pushing myself out of my comfort zone in my athletics and in my personal life I think it’ll be great for me and grow me as an all around person and help me get ready for the real world,” said Dean.

We’re rolling lately with alumni sightings! Kate Dean is transferring to Virginia. The warriors will be represented in the ACC next fall! pic.twitter.com/pkTFFiDgJF — Tuscola HS Athletics (@TuscolaAD) May 14, 2024

After starting 29 matches last season, the 6-3 middle blocker will look to help the Cavaliers turn things around as they go for their first winning season since 2015.

