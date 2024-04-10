Tuscola baseball grabs County Clash win to split season series

Apr. 10—This year's baseball County Clash series came down to a split result, as Tuscola grabbed Friday night's contest in Canton 5-2.

"Every win is big," Tuscola coach Zack Shepherd said. "I don't want to take anything away from them because their guys played their hearts out in both games, but I'm glad that our guys got the win."

Shepherd praised the Bears for their strong performances in this year's split series.

"Tip your hat to Pisgah," he said. "They played two great ball games against us. Tonight, we had a little bit of a shaky first inning defensively, but then both teams played really good defensively. Their second baseman (freshman Zack Wester) made a heck of a play in the seventh."

The Tuscola win came just four days after Pisgah grabbed the series-opening win in Waynesville 4-3.

Just like on Monday night, the visiting team put up some first inning runs to grab the lead and the momentum.

The Mounties did it a little differently than their counterpart, however.

Pisgah senior Eli Ashe struck out the first two Tuscola batters, as the Bears looked to be carrying their momentum from earlier in the week.

That's when Tuscola's offense began to wake up. Sophomore Amos Rich recorded a two-out double before junior Evan Conner drove him in with a single.

Two batters later, senior Noah Stepp singled to score Conner.

"We've just got to finish it," Pisgah coach Harold Shepard said. "They got some timely hits and stuff happened in their favor. It just happens that way sometimes."

Pisgah bounced back in the bottom of the first, cutting the lead in half. An error allowed freshman Isaiah Mintz to reach to lead off the inning. Senior Walker Fox followed that up with a single and junior Carson Allison drove Mintz in for the Bears' first run of the game.

Sophomore Boone Carver stepped up next and singled to load the bases with no outs.

That's when the Pisgah offense saw their first sputters of the game. Back-to-back strikeouts from Stepp followed by a fly-out, ended the Pisgah first inning with just one run on the board and three runners stranded on base.

"We made some mistakes at the plate. We had a chance to beat them. I think we left 11 runners on base and didn't get them when we needed to," Shepard said. "We practiced that situation so much and we just came up dry. People trying to do too much. That's one of the things about this rivalry. That's the rivalry right there — when you get mistakes that are mistakes not because of not knowing but because of trying too hard. That's the epitome of it. That's all I can chalk it up to."

In the top of the third inning, Rich drew a leadoff walk before a double from Conner drove the sophomore in to extend the Tuscola lead to 3-1.

Two plays later, however, the inning would end in a huge double play that seemed to throw the momentum back to the home dugout.

Stepp popped one up to Wester at second base. The freshman ventured back into shallow right field to make the play. Conner thought Wester was far enough back that he could tag up at second and run, but Wester had other plans. The throw from right field was as accurate as if Wester was on the mound and Conner was out by a few steps.

"He's a good player," Shepard said. "He can play wherever I put him. I love the kid. He's the perfect compliment to everything else we've got here."

In the bottom half of the inning, the first two Pisgah batters were plunked, giving the Bears two baserunners with no outs. Pisgah could not capitalize, however, as Stepp regained control. The junior forced three straight outs, including two strikeouts.

In seven innings of work, Stepp allowed seven hits, two runs (one earned), two walks while striking out six.

"He's been a competitor this year for us," Shepherd said. "It was another good game for him. If you take away a couple plays Monday night and a couple plays tonight, our pitchers threw great both games and that has been our strength all year."

The teams continued to trade outs in the middle innings. In the top of the fifth, Ashe put together his best inning of the night. The senior threw three pitches and recorded three outs for a quick trip back to the dugout.

The inning came in the middle of twelve straight batters Ashe sat down, illustrating some of the struggles that Tuscola has seen at the plate this season.

"We'll have a couple guys hit tonight and a couple different guys hit the next night," Shepherd said. "When we get all of them rolling, I think we'll be tough to handle."

That came to an end in the top of the seventh inning.

After a line out to record the first out, senior Brayden Cockrell reached on a single. Two batters later, and with two outs, junior Kolt Nelson drove Cockrell in with a double.

That was followed by an error that allowed Tuscola to score their fifth and final run of the game.

"We've preached from day one that two-out RBIs win games and four out of our five tonight were with two outs, so they got the memo," Shepherd said.

The Mountaineers went to the bottom of the seventh with a 5-1 lead. But as anyone who has watched any County Clash game knows, it's never over until the handshake line.

Fox led the seventh inning off for Pisgah in a big way, crushing a ball over the right field wall.

As soon as Fox made contact, you could tell the ball was gone from the sound.

"It was a huge hit," Shepard said. "He hits the ball well. It was one of those 'a day late and a dollar short.' If he hits that in the fifth inning and maybe the third inning, it's a whole different ball game."

Allison immediately followed that up with a double of his own and it seemed like Pisgah was in the driver's seat.

The momentum quickly swung back to the visitors, however.

After a pitch found its way into the dirt, Allison took a big jump towards third before making the decision to head back to second. The decision was made a little too late, however, as Conner was able to gun Allison out at second.

"I'm not disappointed at all with my kids. My kids played their guts out, and they played hard," Shepard said. "I've got 17 kids that if I asked them to run through a wall for me, they will. They'll all do it. That's the kind of kids we've got. That's what makes us special and different. That's what makes this whole place so special."

After that play, a ground out and pop out wrapped the win up for the Mounties.

With the County Clash series split, both teams look ahead.

For Pisgah, that path forward began with a game against Franklin Monday night. The game was a makeup for a previous game that had been rained out.

The Bears grabbed a 3-2 win with two runs in the seventh inning to earn not only the season sweep of the Panthers, but some much needed momentum.

For Tuscola, the Mountaineers will be back in action later this week with a spring break tournament against some of Tennessee's top teams.