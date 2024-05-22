Tuscola baseball comes from behind in game one of regionals, has chance to win series at home

May 21—Tuscola baseball has a chance to clinch a spot in the state championship series when they come home on Thursday following Tuesday evening's comeback 7-4 win over No. 1 East Rowan.

"They're fired up," Tuscola coach Zack Shepherd said. "They never gave up. They just kept playing and fighting. We told them they'd have to face adversity. That team is 30-1 for a reason."

The Mounties continued to live up to the "Cardiac Kids," coming from in the seventh inning to win game one of the series.

Tuscola sophomore Amos Rich and East Rowan sophomore Harrison Ailshie looked near un-hittable early in the game.

Through the first three innings, both teams had faced the minimum number of batters in what looked like it was going to be a pitchers' duel between the teams' aces.

That changed in the top of the fourth.

Senior Jed West drew a leadoff walk and junior Kolt Nelson followed that with a single to put two runners on with no outs.

Then, junior Evan Conner sent a shot over the left field wall for the three-run home run.

The homer put Tuscola up 3-0 and was the junior's third home run in the last three games after hitting two last Tuesday against West Henderson.

"That was huge," Shepherd said. "We got two runners on. Evan came up and battled in the count. I felt like it was a little bit of deja vu from West Henderson."

East Rowan bounced back quickly, scoring four runs in rapid succession in the bottom half of the fourth inning and grabbing their first lead.

After one inning of offensive explosiveness, the game settled back down into a pitchers' duel with no runs coming across in the fifth or sixth inning.

Heading to the top of the seventh inning, Tuscola was trailing 4-3 and down to its final three outs.

That's when the Mustangs switched from Ailshie to senior pitcher Cobb Hightower.

After a leadoff out, junior Tyler Williams was hit by a pitch. Senior Owen Ward followed that with a single to put runners at first and second.

Tuscola coach Zack Shepherd made the decision to go with freshman Isaiah Hyatt as a pinch hitter with the game on the line. Sophomore Mason Harrell was in the bullpen warming up in case he needed to come in for the bottom of the seventh, leading to the switch.

"He does a great job putting the bat on the ball," Shepherd said on picking Hyatt. "As a coaching staff, we went with the gut feeling and it paid off."

The decision paid off as Hyatt drew the walk to load the bases up with just one out on the board.

Another freshman gave Tuscola the lead as nine-hole-hitter Bo West doubled into right field, scoring two runners and putting Tuscola up 5-4.

"They were fired up," Shepherd said. "The dugout does a great job. They keep the energy up. At clutch time, they got louder and louder. They've done it all year. They don't give up."

Bo West was followed by the leadoff hitter, his older brother Jed West, who singled into the outfield to send two more runs across the plate to extend the Mounties's lead to 7-4.

Rich went into the bottom of the seventh with 11 pitches to work with before he'd reach his pitch limit. He capitalized early, grabbing a one-pitch pop-out to start the inning.

That was followed by a first-pitch single from East Rowan, but that's all the Mustangs would get.

The sophomore was able to stay within his pitch count for the final two outs, sending the Mounties back to Waynesville with the game-one win.

"It was huge," Shepherd said on Rich throwing the complete game. "You don't have to put someone else other there in that environment. He did a great job. On Thursday, we've got every pitcher available besides him. That's huge."

Tuscola has a chance to close out the best-of-three series on Thursday when the Mounties will host East Rowan at 7 p.m.

"It's very exciting," Shepherd said. "They're a good team and they're going to come out guns blazing. But if you've been following Tuscola baseball this year, you've got to like Tuscola's chances at home."

One more win for Tuscola would send Tuscola to the state title series — something no Haywood County baseball team has ever accomplished.