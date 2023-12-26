Tuscaloosa News AISA-Class 3A All-Area high school football team for 2023

Here is The Tuscaloosa News' 2023 high school football AISA-Class 3A All-Area first team, second team and honorable mention, along with The Tuscaloosa News' 2023 player of the year.

Player of the year

Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Academy

The junior had a historic season at the helm for the Knights. He led the state in all classifications for passing yards throughout the season, throwing for 3,515 yards and 45 touchdowns through 12 games, while also rushing for 161 yards and seven scores. He also led Tuscaloosa Academy to a third-round playoff run before losing to Pisgah.

Coach of the year

Michael Williams, Pickens County

Williams earns coach of the year honors after leading Pickens County to its sixth-straight AHSAA Class 1A semifinal appearance in his sixth season leading the Tornados. The Reform, Alabama native has led Pickens County to two state title appearances in 2020 and 2022 but he is still looking for his first state championship.

First-team

Offense

QB: Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., 6-1, 210

Lancaster finished his junior season as one of the leading passers in the state across all classifications. He threw for 3,515 yards and 45 touchdowns while being intercepted 10 times. He also rushed the ball 80 times for 161 yards and seven touchdowns.

RB: Jordan Godsey, Lamar County, Sr., 6-0, 205

The senior ran the ball 300 times for 2,373 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2023.

RB: AJ Lowe, Sulligent, Jr., 6-0, 200

The junior rushed 191 times for 1,786 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023.

WR: TyQuan Simon, Aliceville, Sr., 6-3, 225

Simon hauled in 39 passes for 665 yards and 10 scores in 2023, while also rushing for 750 yards and six touchdowns.

WR: Santonio Jones Jr., Pickens County, Sr., 5-9, 165

Jones concluded the 2023 season with 50 receptions for 861 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 13 rushes for 146 yards and two scores.

WR: Mills Powell, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 5-11, 170

Powell led the Knights receiving corps with 59 catches for 1,049 yards and 15 touchdowns.

OL: Patrick Stell, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., 6-5, 230

Stell finished the 2023 season grading at 88%. He allowed four sacks on 342 passing plays.

OL: Connor Tilley, Gordo, Sr., 6-1, 290

Tilley wrapped up the 2023 season grading at 96%.

OL: Parker Lindsay, Fayette County, So., 6-2, 265

Lindsay finished his sophomore season grading at 90% along with 31 knockdowns.

OL: Nate Finch, Pickens County, Jr., 6-1, 285

One of the top offensive lineman for the Tornados', Finch helped the Pickens County offense rush for 2,075 yards in 2023.

ATH: Ethan Wilder, Gordo, Sr., 6-0, 190

The Memphis football commit was a huge part of the Green Wave offense, rushing for 556 yards and 20 touchdowns while catching 29 passes for 583 yards and 10 scores. He also returned five kickoffs for touchdowns.

Defense

DL: Sam Garner, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 5-10, 220

Garner finished his senior season with 44 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, 26 tackles for loss and one sack.

DL: Cam Lark, Gordo, Jr., 6-0, 285

Lark had 58 solo tackles in 2023, 26 assisted tackles, 14 tackles for loss along with seven sacks.

DL: Rozowickz Cunningham Jr., Pickens County, Sr., 5-10, 215

Cunningham had 139 tackles, with 64 of those being solo tackles, along with three sacks and two forced fumbles and one touchdown in 2023.

DL: Dylon Stripling, South Lamar, Sr., 5-9, 170

Stripling recorded 47 solo tackles and two sacks for South Lamar in 2023.

LB: Korbit Sommerville, Pickens County, Sr., 5-10, 195

Sommerville tallied 97 total tackles with 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception during his senior season.

LB: Jace Hathcock, Gordo, Sr., 5-9, 185

Hathcock had 55 solo tackles in 2023, along with 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks and three interceptions.

LB: Brooks Bozeman, Sulligent, Jr., 6-1, 205

The junior had 46 solo tackles, 75 assisted tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2023.

LB: Ford Beeker, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., 6-0, 205

Beeker had 111 solo tackles during his junior season, with 52 assisted tackles, 20 tackles for loss and four sacks.

DB: Hollis Strawbridge, Fayette County, Sr., 6-0, 165

Strawbridge led the Tigers in tackles as a safety, with 54 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles along with one sack and one interception.

DB: KeAnthony Wilder, Aliceville, Sr., 6-0 165

Wilder had 32 solo tackles during his senior season, along with 45 assisted tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

DB: Keilyn Edwards, Linden, So., 5-9, 160

Edwards had 63 solo tackles during his sophomore season along with three interceptions, returning two of those for touchdowns, and 11 pass break-ups.

DB: Haigen Gann, Sulligent, Jr., 6-2, 185

Gann tallied up 22 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles along with two tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2023.

Special Teams

K: Xander Bradford, Lamar County, Sr., 6-2, 165

Bradford, who was also quarterback for Lamar County, converted on 39-of-44 extra-point attempts for the Bulldogs.

P: Wesley Ownsby, Sulligent, Sr., 6-2, 210

Ownsby punted the ball 27 times for 950 yards, with five of those punts landing inside the 20-yard line. He finished the season averaging 35.2 yards per punt.

Returner: KeAnthony Wilder, Aliceville, Sr., 6-0, 165

Wilder returned 11 punts for 420 yards and one touchdown, while returning 11 kickoffs for 275 yards and one touchdown.

Second-team

Offense

QB: Jace Neel, Gordo, Jr., 5-10, 180

Neel finished his junior season going 79-of-121 for 1,481 yards and 18 touchdowns while only being intercepted three times. He also ran the ball 65 times for 540 yards and 10 touchdowns.

RB: Keelan Hughes, Winfield, Jr., 5-10, 185

Hughes ran the ball 145 times for 1,215 yards and 18 scores during his junior season.

RB: Timothy Keeton, Hubbertville, Jr., 6-0, 175

Keeton had 203 rushes for 1,350 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns in 2023.

WR: James Stanard, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 6-1, 190

Stanard hauled in 48 passes for 712 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023.

WR: D'Angelo Bankhead, Winfield, Sr., 5-9, 175

Bankhead had 47 receptions for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.

WR: Kemaurion Plott, Pickens County, Sr., 5-10, 185

Plott hauled in 13 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. He also added 68 rushes for 267 yards and eight touchdowns.

OL: Willie Conner, Linden, Jr., 6-1, 315

Conner finished his junior season with 16 pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed.

OL: Jayden Betts, Pickens County, Jr., 5-8, 280

Betts was a part of Pickens County's offensive line that helped the Tornados' rush for 2,075 yards in 2023.

OL: Jackson Shelton, South Lamar, Sr., 6-2, 235

The tackle helped South Lamar rush for 2,343 yards and receive for 746 in 2023.

OL: Prestin Walker, Lamar County, Sr., 6-3, 315

Walker was an integral part of a Lamar County offensive line that helped the Bulldogs rush for 3,321 yards as a team.

ATH: Nic Evans, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 5-11, 185

Evans saw time at running back, wide receiver and defensive back for Tuscaloosa Academy in 2023. He rushed for 526 yards and seven scores along with catching 28 passes for 413 yards and five scores.

Defense

DL: Devin Cohen, Pickens County, Sr., 6-0, 205

Cohen had 67 total tackles in 2023, with 35 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

DL: Landon Wright, Hubbertville, Sr., 6-2, 190

Wright had 38 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks during his senior season.

DL: Quay Howard, Linden, Jr., 6-1, 215

The edge rusher forced two fumbles and recovered one in 2023. He also added 67 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

DL: Shayla Hill, Greene County, Jr., 6-2, 317

Hill had 65 solo tackles during his junior season along with nine blocks.

LB: Mason Weathers, South Lamar, Sr., 5-9, 195

Weathers was a key part of a South Lamar defense that held opponents to 10.5 points per game. He tallied up 45 assisted tackles and one interception in 2023.

LB: Tre Wilson, University Charter School, Sr., 6-1, 195

Wilson recorded 51 solo tackles, 42 assisted tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He also forced one fumble and recovered two.

LB: Noah Benton, Fayette County, Sr., 5-10, 170

The senior had 47 solo tackles along with five sacks and one interception which he returned for a touchdown. He also had two fumble recoveries which he returned for a touchdown.

LB: Declan Morgan, Winfield, Jr., 5-10, 180

Morgan tallied up 70 total tackles with 10 of those being for loss along with two sacks and one interception.

DB: Ryder Robinson, Gordo, So., 5-11, 176

Robinson tallied up 27 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions during his sophomore season.

DB: Cooper Sanford, Fayette County, Sr., 5-11, 155

Sanford finished his senior season with 42 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles, along with two sacks and four interceptions.

DB: Terry Collins, Holy Spirit, Sr., 6-1, 165

Collins tallied up 38 solo tackles in 2023 along with one interception.

DB: Jaeden Yeager, Tuscaloosa Christian, Sr., 5-11, 215

Yeager recorded 99 tackles and three sacks in 2023, along with 27.5 tackles for loss.

Honorable mention

Fayette County: Jake Rickman (QB), Isaiah Stowe (K), Dylan Schloerb (LB). Holy Spirit: Alex Tant (QB/DB), Coby Stephens (RB/S). Greene County: Ronald Wilder Jr. (RB/LB). Gordo: Noah McDaniel (LB), CJ Lark (RB). Tuscaloosa Christian: Luke Jones (ATH). Hubbertville: Cole Brand (DB). Sulligent: Lucas Irvin (K), Brody Clark (QB). South Lamar: Kade McAdams (LB), Parker Williamson (OL), Charles Neal (RB). Linden: Roderick Brown (RB/LB), Kareem Rembert (DB). Tuscaloosa Academy: Ellis Hamiter (RB/DB), Kaleb Colgrove (WR). Lamar County: Frank Hughes (OL), Doug Miles (OL). Winfield: Hayden Ballard (LB), Brady May (QB).

