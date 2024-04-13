Turnstile volunteer makes final exit after 26 years

A football fan who volunteered to help out on the turnstiles at his local club and stayed for 26 years is retiring from his post.

Chris Webb offered to help at Bridlington Town Football Club when his son was playing for the under-eights team.

His son is now married with two children, and Mr Webb says it's time to "bow out gracefully".

Bridlington Town play in the Northern Premier League East Division.

The non-league side rely on their volunteers and Mr Webb has also taken roles coaching the juniors and as the ground’s safety officer.

Mr Webb said: “Over the years I have made many friends both in the clubhouse, on the pitch and with all the volunteers who keep the club going on match days and completing vital maintenance on and off the pitch.

“I will miss the banter and the complaints from away supporters about the cost of entry - I would tell them that the cost is for the upkeep of the ground as the football is rubbish - always got a laugh."

Club secretary Gavin Banton said he was “proud to call him a friend, and he will be sadly missed, he’s irreplaceable”.

Mr Webb said the volunteers are the lifeblood of the club, but explained: “Everything comes to an end, and it’s my turn to bow out naturally.”

