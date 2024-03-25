Turns out there's actually one wellness trend even Gwyneth isn't on board with

Daniel Leal - Getty Images

She’s the woman who made woo-woo wellness a Hollywood mainstay, but even Gwyneth Paltrow has her limits.

The A-list actor has revealed one alternative therapy that we won’t be seeing on a Goop newsletter anytime soon.

In a candid interview with The Times, Paltrow caveated her experience with “I think these things are so individual” before going on to say “I’ve had some friends who’ll be like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to try this energy healer.’ And I’m just lying there thinking, this is so bad, get me out of this, like, how long is this going to last?’ But my friend thinks it’s life-changing, so…”

The Shakespeare in Love star continued that she does feel somewhat justified that her thoughts in Goop, which she started in 2008, have now been accepted into the mainstream. Previously, Paltrow was the punchline of many jokes for her curiosity into alternative medicines and wellness – but with Goop now being worth an estimated $250 million, she’s having the last laugh.

“I think it sort of has led to people not being so mean any more,” she explains. “When I was, early on, talking about this stuff, it was fun for people, but now — I’ve been pretty right about everything we’ve talked about. I think even sceptics are like, ‘Oh, yeah, well, you know, my aunt can’t eat gluten.’”

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

But aside from pedalling vagina candles and telling people to avoid ‘white foods’, Paltrow’s also not afraid to also embrace her inner slob: “ I really love to sleep and lie around. I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day.”

And turning 50 has also meant Paltrow truly does not care what the haters think of her or her approach to wellness: “I don’t give a f***,’ she said. “I don’t care. I’ve turned 50, I don’t give a f*** what anybody thinks. I think if your intentions are good and you’re 50 years old, you really don’t care what anybody has to say.”

More power to you, Gwyn.

You Might Also Like