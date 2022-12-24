Turns out George Kittle is hard to cover

The 49ers are leaning hard on their star tight end once again, and for the second week in a row George Kittle is looking more like the dominant player the 49ers saw in the latter portion of last decade. San Francisco got a defensive stop on fourth-and-1 at Washington’s 34 to give their offense good field position. Two plays later QB Brock Purdy rolled out and found his TE running alone, and Kittle made one move to find pay dirt for his second TD of the game.

