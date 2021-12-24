Turns out Bills’ Spencer Brown was fined for beer celebration

Buffalo Bills offensive line Spencer Brown found a way to appeal to fans once again last week.

During his team’s 31-14 win against the Carolina Panthers, Brown, one for his celebration antics on the field, did it again… but with a beer.

Brown grabbed one out of the stands from a fan in Highmark Stadium’s front row. He ended up pouring it out for him and wide receiver Stefon Diggs after the receiver scored.

Brown has now revealed that beer was not on the house.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Brown was fined $5 thousand for snatching the beer.

At least Brown saw the fun it in. He had a laugh about the fine on his social media account via Twitter.

An expensive brew, he said:

Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life😅😅😂 pic.twitter.com/5Py3fpO1sC — Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) December 24, 2021

