How turnovers sunk Hope basketball in last-minute loss that 'hurt, and should hurt'

HOLLAND - It evaporated in the blink of an eye.

The Hope College basketball team led late, had all the momentum, then just couldn't get the ball in bounds cleanly.

A couple of late turnovers led to late baskets and a 79-76 defeat by Wisconsin-Whitewater, Hope's first loss of the season.

"It is all about finishing. We just did not finish, and it hurts," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. "It's awful. When you invest so much - and our guys played their butts off - it hurts, and it should hurt. We were in position to finish it, and we didn't. That is the part that stings."

Hope (4-1) had four turnovers in the final 33 seconds of the game and the Warhawks took advantage.

"As coaches, you wonder if you put the players in the best position possible a the end, but at the same time, we weren't very tough and a little too casual with some of the things we did," Mitchell said. "I don't think we were tough enough (in the final minute) and I will take as much responsibility as the guys. We are all hurting. You play a game for 39 minutes and change and you like everything about it. We were so freaking tough (until the end). We just did not execute in the late game. When you turn it over in those situations, you don't even get the chance to defend."

More: How Hope basketball sinks Hanover with late 3 in overtime

More: Hope hoops holiday rewind: Men sweep Thanksgiving Classic; women suffer first loss

Miles Barnstable hit a 3 to pull Whitewater within 76-73 after a turnover. The next one led to a basket by Isaac Verges making it 76-75. The third one in a row led to Barnstable jumper that put Whitewater up, and the Warhawks sealed it with a couple of free throws.

"The press break situation snuck up and got us," Mitchell said. "That is something we will obviously address, but we can't let it affect all the other things that we are doing well."

Whitewater led for just 17 seconds in the final 8 minutes of the game - but it was the final 17. Barnstable finished with 35 points.

Hope had 21 turnovers in the game.

Hope's Ben Wagar drives to the basket at DeVos Fieldhouse. Hope lost to Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Hope had all the momentum after a trio of dunks energized the crowd and surged the Flying Dutchmen into the lead.

First Clayton Dykhouse found Tanner Wiegerink cutting to the basket for a leaping dunk.

After a steal on the next play, Dykhouse darted to the basket only to pass back once in the air to Gabe Quillan, who threw down a two-handed dunk.

Dykhouse again grabbed a steal and this time went up to the rim and dunked it himself - barely.

It was a six-point swing that completely changed the energy in DeVos Fieldhouse and turned a two-point deficit into at 59-55 lead.

A Wiegerink block led to another quick basket by Quillan - but it wasn't enough.

Quillan finished with 19 points, Wiegerink had 17 and Dykhouse had 17.

Hope hosts Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday.

"That will be the true sign of our resilience," Mitchell said. "My money is our guys."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Hope basketball takes last-minute loss that 'hurt, and should hurt'