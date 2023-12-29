Turnovers spoil third quarter lead, Sooners beat by Arizona 38-24 in Alamo Bowl

Turnovers were the name of the game in the Oklahoma Sooners loss to the Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl. Oklahoma turned the ball over six times, including four by true freshman Jackson Arnold, who was making the first start of his collegiate career.

Arizona jumped off to a quick start on the back of two Arnold interceptions in the first quarter and some big plays by Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. OU trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

But in the second, Jackson Arnold settled in and helped the Sooners end the half with a 14-0 run to take a one-point lead after the first 30 minutes.

Gavin Sawchuk kicked off the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run to cut the Wildcats lead to six. The Sooners threatened to take the lead on their next possession after Kani Walker picked off Noah Fifita. But on the very next play, Jalil Farooq fumbled inside the red zone to give the ball back to the Wildcats.

The Sooners defense forced a Wildcats punt and Jackson Arnold continued his strong second quarter performance. He led the Sooners on a six-play, 92-yard drive, which culminated in a beautiful throw to Nic Anderson in the back corner of the end zone, who hauled it in on a beautiful diving sideline grab.

And it didn’t take long for the Oklahoma Sooners to add to their lead. Arnold hit Brenen Thompson down the field for a 63-yard touchdown that put Oklahoma up 21-13.

Two drives later, the Sooners extended their lead on a Zach Schmit field goal to go up 24-13.

It looked like the Sooners were in complete control of the game. Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year Noah Fifita didn’t have an answer for the Sooners defense.

But the Sooners offense was unable to take advantage of the tremendous defensive effort through three quarters.

Arnold and the offense got the ball into scoring range again late in the third quarter. But after Arnold found Farooq on a slant, the Sooners’ veteran wide receiver coughed up the ball, which was recovered in the air and returned 87 yards for the touchdown.

The Wildcats took a 31-24 lead after Arnold’s third interception of the game and then salted it away after Arnold fumbled the ball away after being sacked.

And that was the story of the game. Turnovers and untimely penalties spoiled what looked like it might be a memorable first start for Arnold and a potential 11th win for the Sooners.

At times the Oklahoma offense found success both in the running game and through the air. Gavin Sawchuk had his fifth-straight 100-yard day, carrying the ball 15 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. He also added three receptions for 42 yards.

Arnold’s day ended 26 of 45 (58%) for 361 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a fumble. Officially, he carried the ball 11 times for 38 yards.

Nic Anderson had seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops closed out his Oklahoma career with another nice performance, catching six balls for 82 yards.

Ultimately, the Sooners will go into the offseason feeling like they let this one slip away because they did. Poor ball security took points off the board or put the defense on a short field. There’s no recipe for success when you turn the ball over like that.

However, there’s a lot to learn from this game. And as the Sooners get set to embark on their first season in the SEC, they better be quick learners.

