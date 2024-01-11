Turnovers prove costly as Arkansas basketball falls to Georgia

The Arkansas basketball season is now hanging by a thread after a second-straight loss to start life in the SEC and another challenging road game is on the immediate horizon.

The Razorbacks fell 76-66 to Georgia Wednesday night. Arkansas (9-6, 0-2 SEC) never led in the entire game as the Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0) were able to match every rally with a punch of their own.

Here are four observations from another Arkansas loss.

Jan 10, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Makhi Mitchell (15) controls the ball against Georgia Bulldogs center Russel Tchewa (54) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bulldogs capitalize on putrid Arkansas offense

Turnovers have been a problem in all of Arkansas' losses this season, and Georgia made the Hogs pay for a sloppy offensive performance.

The Bulldogs scored 25 points off 15 Arkansas turnovers. Fourteen of Georgia's 34 first-half points came off Arkansas giveaways, with easy buckets in transition allowing Georgia to build a 10-point lead at halftime.

Turnovers aside, it was another abysmal offensive performance for Arkansas in the first half. The Hogs did find a groove at times in the second half but still only shot 46.7% from the field and 13.3% from three. They also missed seven of 22 attempts from the free throw line.

There was optimism coming into the season that Arkansas would be a better shooting team this year, but there are serious scoring problems through two games in the SEC.

Keyon Menifield Jr. goes cold

The Washington transfer has been excellent in four prior games, but Menifield Jr. had his first off night of the season Wednesday.

Menifield didn't score a point while shooting 0-for-5 from the field and dishing out just one assist. Menifield quickly became indispensable for Arkansas since acquiring an NCAA waiver to be eligible this season, but his poor performance against Georgia showed the Hogs might have become too reliant on the sophomore point guard.

Tramon Mark shows some fight

Mark refused to let this game turn into anything close to Saturday's blowout loss to Auburn. The Houston transfer was relentless on offense in the second half Wednesday, scoring 18 of his game-high 24 points.

It was a signature offensive game from Mark, finding success attacking the rim and in the mid-range. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, and Arkansas didn't provide the hard-nosed guard with nearly enough support.

Another dud from the Hogs' bench

Arkansas' reserves were outscored 40-19, just four days after losing the bench battle 46-9 against Auburn.

Khalif Battle has gone cold in the SEC after some dazzling moments earlier this season. Jeremiah Davenport and Jalen Graham both provided some solid minutes off the bench, but neither could match the production of Georgia's Justin Hill or RJ Melendez, who combined for 29 points and continuously made Arkansas pay for lapses of concentration defensively.

