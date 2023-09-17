Turnovers prove contagious for Penn State defense

Sep. 16—CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It started with Dominic DeLuca ripping the ball away from running back Josh McCray on the second series of the game, and it compounded itself from there.

The next two Illinois series ended via interceptions.

A few later in the game did too.

All in all, No. 7 Penn State forced five turnovers, with four coming on interceptions of quarterback Luke Altmyer, picking up a sluggish offense on the way to a 30-13 win at Memorial Stadium.

The explosive Nittany Lions defense that went the first six quarters of the season without forcing a turnover took the ball away from opponents seven times in a five-quarter span from the second half of the Delaware game through the third quarter against the Fighting Illini on Saturday.

"Once somebody get one, teammates start thinking, 'I've got to get me one,'" said linebacker Abdul Carter, whose first career interception was the first of the quartet against Altmyer. "That's how it can get real contagious."

Penn State's defensive backs weren't going to allow the linebackers to have all the fun picking off passes.

Playing in his first game of the season, nickel cornerback Daequan Hardy outworked receiver Casey Washington for a pick up the left sideline on the following series. Fellow corners Johnny Dixon and Cam Miller each had one in the third quarter, too.

DeLuca has been involved in two turnovers: The interception he returned for a touchdown against Delaware, and the McCray fumble that fellow linebacker Kobe King ultimately fell on, leading to Penn State's first scoring drive in the first quarter.

"Once one person gets one, it's dangerous. We all start feeding off each other," Dixon said. "We felt like we were going to have chances, but we didn't think we'd get five."

It was all yellow

Referee Jerry McGinn had a busy day, especially on a few big downs for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State got flagged for a pair of 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalties — one that extended an Illinois drive and another that stalled one of their own and made the game competitive in the second quarter.

The first was called against defensive tackle Dvon Ellies during the second series, for jawing with Illinois players after a first-down carry that got stuffed for a 2-yard loss. In the second quarter, with Penn State leading 13-0 and inside the Illinois red zone, junior receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith got flagged for an unnecessary hit after the whistle. Instead of a third-and-2 at the 20, the Nittany Lions were backed up 15 yards.

They didn't convert and kicker Alex Felkins had a 52-yard field goal attempt blocked by Illinois star tackle Jer'Zhan Newton.

"Whenever you get penalties that are pre-snap or post-snap, they're discipline penalties and we have to eliminate those," Franklin said. "We've been pretty good in that area, but we have to get those things cleaned up.

"Not good. Not happy. Not pleased with them. Don't like them."

Hardy's boys

Hardy's interception came on, really, his first chance to make a play this season.

After missing the first two games of the season for reasons he wouldn't disclose, Hardy said he felt thankful not just to intercept a pass, but to play football again.

"It was definitely tough, just watching all my boys out there having fun," Hardy said. "I wish I could have joined them. But now is now, and I got to be out there again."

Teammates raved about the impact Hardy has on the defense. Against Illinois, the Nittany Lions were able to use more of the nickel looks against three-receiver sets that they preferred to use in 2022.

The Lions had several key defenders who missed the first two games available Saturday. Along with Hardy, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (two tackles for loss) and defensive end Amin Vanover (one quarterback hurry) also had an impact on a dominant defensive effort.

"We got a lot of missing pieces back," defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon raved. "We're groovy on defense now."

