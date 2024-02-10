Turnovers plague No. 9 Wisconsin in ugly 78-56 loss to Rutgers

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) blocks a shot by Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) at Jersey Mike's Arena on Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Wisconsin’s slide continues.

When will it end?

When will the Badgers start playing like the team that once was alone in first place in the Big Ten?

Perhaps when the No. 9-ranked Badgers take better care of the ball – which must happen immediately – and rediscover their three-point range.

Needing a fast start Saturday at Rutgers, the Badgers instead turned the ball over on their first three-possessions, fell into a nine-point hole and never led in an ugly 78-56 loss at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

BOX SCORE: Rutgers 78, Wisconsin 56

The Badgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) lost their fourth consecutive league game for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when they lost five in a row from Jan. 23-Feb. 4.

Rutgers (13-10, 5-7) won its third consecutive game.

The Badgers turned the ball over 11 times in the first half and finished with 12. Rutgers turned those miscues into 15 points.

The Badgers came in shooting 21.1% from three-point range in their previous two games (8 of 38). Facing a Rutgers team limiting foes to 30.6% three-point shooting, UW hit just 2 of 10 three-point attempts in the opening half and finished 5 of 21 (23.8%).

Meanwhile, a Rutgers team shooting 27.8% from three-point range hit 10 of 17 attempts (58.8%).

Reserve guard Noah Fernandes, who had 16 three-pointers in his first 22 games and came in at 28.6% from beyond the arc, hit 5 of 5 attempts Saturday and finished with a team-high 17 points to lead five players in double figures.

Clifford Omoruyi took care of business on the inside with 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.

UW has allowed at least 72 points in each of the four losses.

Connor Essegian proved a spark off the bench by hitting 5 of 12 shots and finished with a team-high 15 points for UW.

AJ Storr added 14 points but just one in the second half. Steven Crowl contributed seven points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Wahl chipped in seven points and 12 rebounds.

Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit combined for 27 points in the loss at Michigan. On Saturday, that duo combined for just five points on 1-for-11 shooting.

The Badgers were without freshman guard John Blackwell (7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg), who suffered an apparent hip injury in the loss to Purdue.

Blackwell played 11:07 at Michigan on Wednesday and tried to get loose before tip-off Saturday but wasn’t moving well.

His absence hurt UW Saturday.

With three consecutive losses and playing away from home, the Badgers needed to start quickly against Rutgers.

Instead, the Badgers turned the ball over on their first three possessions and four of their first five and fell into a 9-0 hole just 2:37 into the game.

Rutgers scored 12 points off 11 UW turnovers in the opening half and held nine-point leads at 9-0, 11-2, 18-9, 21-12, 23-14, 33-24 and 37-28.

Omoruyi closed the first-half scoring with a lay-in with 1.2 seconds left to give the Scarlet Knights a 37-28 lead.

Through the first 20 minutes, UW:

Hit just 2 of 10 three-pointers, turned the ball over on 12 of 38 possessions and allowed a Rutgers team shooting 38.8% to hit 16 of 35 shots (45.7%).

Could the Badgers rally in the second half?

No.

Rutgers padded its lead to 12 points at 42-30 despite hitting just 2 of 11 shots in the first few minutes.

UW was 0 of 3 from three-point range and 0 of 6 overall and Klesmit picked up his third foul with 15:44 remaining.

Yes, UW was in big trouble.

Klesmit stayed in the game but it didn’t matter.

Storr got caught in the air on a drive and threw an errant pass that led to a transition three-pointer by Aundre Hyatt for a 45-30 lead.

Timeout UW with 14:30 left.

To that point, Rutgers had 15 points off 12 UW turnovers.

When Fernandes hit the second of back-to-back three-pointers, Rutgers had a 51-34 lead with 12:34 left.

The Badgers battled back to within 54-44 thanks in part to a three-pointer by Essegian and two free throws by Essegian after a technical on the Rutgers bench.

That rally died quickly.

UW failed to score and Fernandes hit his fifth three-pointer for a 57-44 lead. Then after a turnover by Hepburn, Fernandes scored in transition for a 59-44 lead with 8:12 left.

Fernandes, who came in at 6.5 points per game, had 17 and UW was headed toward its fourth consecutive loss.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Turnovers plague No. 9 Wisconsin in ugly loss to Rutgers