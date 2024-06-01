A grueling road trip reached its conclusion on Friday as the Phoenix Mercury still couldn’t find any answers against one of the league’s top teams.

The Mercury (3-5) fell into a nine-point deficit in the first quarter to the Minnesota Lynx and couldn’t take a lead, losing 95-71 in Minneapolis.

The Mercury struggled with the ball, committing 16 turnovers. The Mercury are eighth in the 12-team league for most turnovers per game (15.3).

The Mercury's Kahleah Copper led all scorers with 21 points, going 3-for-6 from the 3-point line. Copper knocked down two 3-pointers during the 18-point third quarter, the only one where the Mercury outscored the Lynx. Diana Taurasi added 14 points on 3-for-10 shooting, including two from 3-point range.

Lynx forward Alissa Pili sparked the bench with 20 points in 15 minutes. The Lynx bench outscored the Mercury’s bench 50-10. The Mercury were playing without Becca Allen (concussion protocol) for the third-straight game and Brittney Griner (left foot) for the eighth-straight game.

The Lynx were efficient throughout the game, shooting 36-for-73 (49.3%) and 14-for-35 (40%) from the 3. The Mercury couldn’t keep up with the Lynx on the floor, shooting 24-for-62 (38.7%) and going 9-for-28 (32.1%) from the 3. Neither team did well at the line and shot below 80%.

The Mercury will next play at Footprint Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks (2-5). The Sparks have dropped three of their last four games.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Turnovers plague Mercury in loss to Minnesota Lynx