Turnovers and other mistakes doom UCLA late in loss to Colorado

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Bolch
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colorado forward Evan Battey, right, is trapped with the ball by UCLA guard Jules Bernard.
Colorado forward Evan Battey, right, looks to pass in front of UCLA guard Jules Bernard, center, and forward Cody Riley during the first half of the Bruins' 70-61 loss Saturday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

It was a deflating reversal, some of UCLA’s best basketball of the season followed by a 61/2-minute splat.

The mistakes kept on coming Saturday night against Colorado toward the end of a game that once seemed destined to go down to the final possession. A Jules Bernard double dribble. A Tyger Campbell forced pass and a charge. A Johnny Juzang travel coming out of a timeout.

Just when it seemed like the Bruins might have broken the spell of sloppy play, Campbell stripping the ball for a steal, Juzang threw away a pass in transition. By then UCLA’s blunders had fueled a 9-0 run by the Buffaloes.

UCLA couldn’t recover in a 70-61 setback at the CU Events Center, its six turnovers over the final 6 minutes 39 seconds providing an inglorious end to its four-game winning streak.

“We kind of panicked at the end,” Bruins guard Jaylen Clark acknowledged.

The Bruins (17-6 overall, 13-4 Pac-12 Conference) were left clinging to a half-game conference lead over USC, which had stumbled against Utah earlier in the day.

As if buoyed by the chance for standings separation, UCLA opened the game with a composed brand of basketball. The Bruins were patient on offense and played some of their best half-court defense of the season, staying with every shooter not named McKinley Wright IV after making what UCLA coach Mick Cronin described as some “egregious defensive things that we went over and over.”

The turnovers started after Campbell buried a three-pointer to give UCLA a 57-55 lead in what amounted to UCLA’s final highlight. Bernard grabbed a wayward pass for a steal, giving the Bruins a chance to extend their advantage, before double dribbling in the frontcourt.

“To me, in my mind,” Cronin said, “that changed the game.”

Things spiraled further when UCLA’s Cody Riley fouled out with 2:27 left and Cronin picked up a technical foul. Riley finished with seven points after taking just three shots.

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, left, pressures Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV.
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, left, pressures Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV as he tries to maintain control of the ball during the first half Saturday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

“Two of his three shots, he had to get on the perimeter,” Cronin said. “Now, he posted up and they’re fouling him and grabbing him, it’s a physical game, so it’s hard to get him the ball sometimes when things are going a certain way. But we’ve got to get him the ball more. We’re not going to win a lot of games if he only gets three shot attempts.”

The Bruins finished with nine of their 14 turnovers in the second half, a losing recipe after having committed none in the second half of a win on this court last season on Colorado’s senior day.

Wright ensured himself a happy farewell this time with 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting for the Buffaloes (19-7, 13-6), who were able to withstand Juzang’s 25 points to beat the Bruins for the first time since Murry Bartow was their interim coach.

Clark added 10 points off the bench for UCLA, becoming the only other Bruin to reach double figures in scoring on a night they needed more production. Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with three points on one-for-six shooting, and Campbell uncharacteristically had as many turnovers (four) as assists.

“Candidly, I thought we tried to play too much individual basketball down the stretch,” Cronin said, “and therefore we had guys out of control and that’s why we had turnovers.”

It was the start of a weeklong stretch in which the Bruins will be unlikely underdogs, the Pac-12 leaders favored to lose every game left on their schedule because they’re playing on the road against the conference’s top challengers in addition to their home finale against USC.

“We’re going to find out over the next week what we’re made of,” Cronin said. “Are we a year away or are we ready for this? Are we going to get ready through each one of these trials, are we going to be tougher at winning time?”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Basketball: USC drops second straight as offense goes flat at Utah

    Entering this week, USC was in control of its path to the program's first Pac-12 regular-season championship since the 1984-85 season. In fact, that potential got even a further boost Monday when the Trojans rolled to a dominant win over Oregon. No. 19-ranked USC has now lost back-to-back games for the first time all season -- both by double digits -- after taking a 71-61 defeat on the road at Utah on Saturday.

  • White Sox sign Norge Vera, top ranked international pitching prospect

    The White Sox made another splash signing on the international free-agent market Friday, announcing a deal with Norge Vera, the top ranked international pitching prospect in this year's class.

  • UFC Fight Night 186 results: Ciryl Gane outpoints Jairzinho Rozenstruik for decision win

    Ciryl Gane continued his unbeaten run as a professional mixed martial artist

  • Brandon Morrow hopes he can be a weapon for the Dodgers again in his return to L.A.

    The highest point of Brandon Morrow's MLB career came with the Dodgers in 2017. The pitcher hopes to achieve even more in his second stint in L.A.

  • Perfect Zags: No. 1 Gonzaga stays unbeaten, tops LMU 86-69

    Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night. The Bulldogs (24-0, 15-0 WCC) won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season. Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15.

  • Florida Report Confirms Former Notre Dame Star Louis Nix III Has Died

    Reported missing the past several days in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., 2010-13 Notre Dame standout nose tackle Louis Nix III was found dead on Saturday. The 29-year-old Nix's car was pulled from a pond not far from his apartment complex, with confirmation from his mother to Ben Becker, an anchor/reporter for the CBS/FOX affiliate in Jacksonville (Nix’s hometown) who has been in contact with her the past couple of days. Nix reportedly has not been seen since Tuesday.

  • Boxing betting preview: How long will Avni Yildirim last vs. Canelo Alvarez?

    Alvarez, who is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, seems a good bet to knock Yildirim out.

  • Brandon Ingram seemingly disses LeBron James: 'I've never played with a player as talented as me'

    Brandon Ingram has a lot of confidence in his ability.

  • Ja Morant with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 02/25/2021

  • Grizzlies seek to bounce back against reeling Rockets

    Most of what the Grizzlies displayed in their 28-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday vanished when the teams met in the second game of a back-to-back on Friday in Memphis. The most glaring area of regression came defensively, with the Grizzlies showing little of the tenacity that fueled their success the previous game. In their 119-99 loss to the Clippers, the Grizzlies allowed Los Angeles to shoot 55 percent, and for a team seeking a playoff berth following a three-season hiatus, consistency remains the buzzword for advancing that goal.

  • It's time to stop underrating the Utah Jazz

    The Utah Jazz are the real deal. The ball movement on offense is seamless, and the way the Jazz rotate on defense, it makes it difficult for teams to get the shots they want.

  • Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy thinking of Tiger Woods' kids, not his return to golf, after car crash

    "He's not Superman. He's a human being at the end of the day."

  • Michigan St beats No. 4 Ohio St 71-67, improves NCAA resume

    EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Tom Izzo walked into the locker room with fists in the air and an ear-to-ear grin on his face, welcoming water getting doused on him by Michigan State's players celebrating what clearly was not just another win. Aaron Henry had 18 points to help the Spartans improve their chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a 71-67 win over No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday night, two days after Izzo's team beat No. 5 Illinois by nine points. The Hall of Fame coach led Michigan State to the national championship in 2000, early in a string of 22 straight NCAA Tournaments that includes eight trips to the Final Four.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • NBA betting: Brooklyn Nets rewarding bettors during 7-game winning streak

    The Nets were 4-9 against the spread in their first 13 games with James Harden. Since then, though, they haven't lost.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021

  • NBA releases second-half schedule for 2020-21 regular season

    The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.

  • Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three': Nalbandian

    Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.

  • Raptors look to continue mastery of Bulls

    The Chicago Bulls have lost 12 games in a row to Toronto and they will be out to change that Sunday night when they visit the Raptors in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls' consecutive losses to the Raptors have been evenly split between home and away. The Bulls lost 106-97 at home to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night to end their three-game winning streak.

  • NBA All-Star 2021 players: Who deserves the nod in fantasy?

    With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.