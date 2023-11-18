Turnovers help Sooners survive road scare

Nov. 18—Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman blitzed around the edge and had an open lane to BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

Sooner head coach Brent Venables said earlier in the week that he expected BYU starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to make his return from injury on Saturday. Instead, the junior backup had made a few costly errors, but was able to keep the Cougars' offense grinding out long drives.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the game, the Cougars were coming off a touchdown drive and had a chance to take their first lead on Saturday. Stutsman changed that as he barreled into the Cougars' quarterback, knocking the ball free.

Jacob Lacey recovered it at the BYU 25-yard line. The Sooners, who were also playing with their backup quarterback after Dillon Gabriel went down with a head injury late in the first half, scored their first touchdown of the second half three plays later.

The Sooners' defense gave up 217 yards rushing, but came away with four turnovers to help pull out a 31-24 road win.

Freshman Jackson Arnold saw his first significant action this season that didn't come with the game already in hand.

The Sooners entered halftime tied 17-17 after giving up over 150 yards through the air. Retzlaff was 10 of 17 with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the first two quarters with 92 of those yards coming on just four throws.

Gabriel hit Nic Anderson for a three-yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game.

The Cougars next drive went 10 plays for 75 yards and ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chase Roberts to tie the game. The Sooners' offense came back out and went three-and-out, but dialed up a fake punt and caught the Cougars off-guard.

Punter Luke Elzinga passed the ball to defensive end Ethan Downs for a 21-yard completion. The Sooners' big special teams gamble ended up not paying off, as a holding was called on Anderson.

When the Cougars got the ball back, a fumbled handoff was recovered by Rondell Bothroyd near midfield.

Everything changed for the Sooners late in the first half. The Sooners put together a long drive and appeared poised to score their third touchdown of the game.

Gabriel carried the ball for a short gain and it appeared his head hit the ground hard. He came back and threw another pass, but the Sooners were forced to kick a 23-yard field goal.

Gabriel never returned to the game.

Arnold took over the Sooners' offense coming out of halftime and completed his first three passes, but they went for just nine yards. Oklahoma opened the second half with two three-and-outs, but the defense responded.

After forcing back to back punts, the Cougars went 58 yards in three plays to set themselves up with first-and-goal from the two. Retzlaff threw a quick pass and Billy Bowman read the play perfectly.

Bowman won the 100-yard foot race to the end zone, giving the Sooners the lead back.

The Sooners finally got a drive going early in the fourth quarter before settling for a 28-yard field goal attempt. The kick missed wide left, giving the Cougars another chance to take the lead, but Stutsman came up big again.

He finished with a team-high 10 sacks with two tackles for loss including one sack.

BYU outgained Oklahoma 390-368 and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Running back Aidan Robbins rushed for 182 yards and over eight yards per carry.

Oklahoma's Gavin Sawchuk continued an impressive recent stretch with 14 carries for 107 yards.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com