Turnovers doom Mitchell as Pierre uses air attack to win

Sep. 4—PIERRE — Pierre's passing game was on point Friday night.

The Governors capitalized off multiple Mitchell turnovers and had touchdown connections of 39, 27, 46 and 52 yards. Pierre, ranked third in 11AA, defeated Mitchell 35-20 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference high school football matchup.

Pierre scored three first-half touchdowns, all coming off Mitchell turnovers, to build the early lead.

The Governors saw quarterback Lincoln Kienholz showcase his arm, tossing touchdowns to Matt Hanson, Cade Kaiser and Jack Merkwan in the first half. Merkwan also caught a 52-yard touchdown midway through the third to put the Governors up 28-7.

Kienholz finished15-of-26 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns.

Mitchell accumulated 411 yards of offense, moving the ball all night but struggled finishing drives due to turnovers, including four fumbles.

The Kernels' first touchdown came on a 14-play drive late in the first quarter to tie the game at 7. The highlight plays of the drive were a 22-yard pass from quarterback Treyson Schulz to Lukas Bennett on first-and-25, and later, a conversion on fourth-and-1 on Pierre's 4-yard line. The long drive was capped with a 3-yard rush by Josh Grosdidier with 7 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mitchell trailed 21-7 at halftime. The Kernels didn't score again until they were trailing 35-7 late in the third quarter. Tucker Vilhauer scored on an eight-yard run to finish an 11-play, 80-yard drive.

Schulz, who finished 11-of-24 passing, hit wideout Jagger Tyler for a 76-yard touchdown with 1:46 left in the game. The junior quarterback had 185 yards and an interception.

Grosdidier led the way with Mitchell's ground attack with 17 rushes for 81 yards, and Vilhauer had 12 rushes for 66 yards. Bennett had five catches for 62 yards.

Mitchell (1-1) hosts Aberdeen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Joe Quintal Field in the Kernel Bowl in its next action.

Scoring summary

First quarter

P: Matt Hanson 39 yard pass from Lincoln Kienholz (Cole Peterson kick)

M: Josh Grosdidier 3-yard run (Joe Haddon kick)

Second quarter

P: Cade Kaiser 27 pass from Kienholz (Peterson kick)

P: Jack Merkwan 46 pass from Kienholz (Peterson kick)

Third quarter

P: Merkwan 48 pass from Kienholz (Peterson kick)

P: Fumble recovery (Peterson kick)

M: Tucker Vilhauer 8 run (Kick failed)

Fourth quarter

M: Jagger Tyler 76 pass from Schulz (Haddon kick)