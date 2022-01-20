Turnovers doom LSU in Tuscaloosa as Alabama ends skid

LSU men’s basketball team traveled to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, LSU lost to Alabama 70-67 for their fifth straight loss in the series.

LSU was down in the second half but used a 14-1 run to erase the deficit. Eric Gaines missed a last-second three-point shot at the buzzer to tie the game. LSU has now lost two games in a row.

Xavier Pinson did not play again, and the Tigers lost Darius Days to an ankle injury in the first half. He finished with 5 points and two rebounds in 12 minutes.

Tari Eason tried to carry the load off the bench and he finished with 26 points on 9-13 shooting from the field. Eason also added ten rebounds. Brandon Murray played a good game with 19 points and six rebounds. They were the Tigers only two players score in double figures.

Jaden Shackelford led the way for Alabama with 26 points and had four rebounds and four steals. Shackleford had to have a big game to upset LSU, and he did. Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 points, while Keon Ellis had 12 points and hit two free throws with five seconds left, giving the Crimson Tide the win.

LSU lost this game because of their 20 turnovers, and they got outrebounded 44-36, with 19 of Alabama’s 44 rebounds being offensive. The Tigers head to Tennesse Saturday to take the Vols.