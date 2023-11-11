Turnovers doom Florida basketball in close loss to Virginia

Florida basketball suffered a tough 73-70 loss to Virginia on Friday night at the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, N.C.

The Florida Gators (1-1) had chances to win but were unable to execute in crunch time. Down 71-69, point guard Walter Clayton Jr. was fouled with 51 seconds remaining, but made just 1 of 2 free throws to cut the lead to 71-70.

Then, after Florida 7-foot-1 Micah Handlogten forced a Virginia turnover at the rim, Florida turned the ball over back, with Clayton making an ill-advised pass toward the rim that was intercepted by Reece Beekman.

After Beekman made 1 of 2 free throws with 11 seconds left to put Virginia uo 72-70, Florida had one more chance, but couldn't get a go-ahead shot attempt off. Clayton dribbled into no-man's land and had the ball stolen away from him again by Beekman, who made 1 of 2 free throws to close out the game.

Florida trailed 39-34 at halftime and by as many as 11 points in the second half but rallied for a 12-0 run to go up 55-54 on a Handlogten putback with 8:15 remaining.

"That was something we were proud about as well," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "Super disappointed that we lost, but I’m confident in this team and really excited for the rest of our season."

Will Richard led five UF scores in double figures with 16 points, with guard Riley Kugel adding 14 points and Handlogten posting a double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Here are three things learned from the Florida loss.

The Florida Gators need Zyon Pullin back to take pressure off the rest of the backcourt

Pullin will be available for UF's home game against Florida State on Nov. 17 after serving a three-game, NCAA suspension. Clayton played most of his 35 minutes at the point and struggled taking care of the ball, finishing with 5 turnovers. As a team, Florida turned the ball over 16 times, with Virginia recording 15 steals. "We’re asking a lot of him right now," Golden said of Clayton. "He played 35 minutes for us, all on the ball. When ZP (Zyon Pullin) gets back next week, it’s going to take a little pressure off the rest of our backcourt and allow him to take some of those minutes and allow those guys to rest a little bit. But these guys, Riley and Walt played 35 each. They didn’t have their best games, but I thought they stepped up in the second half."

The Florida Gators won't get pushed around in SEC play

Last season, rebounding was a weakness for Florida basketball. This year, it could be a strength. The Gators were strong on the boards against Virginia, outrebounding the Cavaliers 47-30 while scoring 19 second-chance points. Handlogten (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Tyrese Samuel (10 points, 11 rebounds) each posted double-doubles, becoming the first Gator duo to post double-doubles in the same game since Kerry Blackshear Jr. (11 points, 16 rebounds) and Omar Payne (19 points, 11 rebounds) did so against Auburn on Jan. 18, 2020. "We came out with a lot of energy and really punched them in the face from the start," Handlogten said. "After that, I think we got a little comfortable and laid back a little bit. It showed. It’s something we can work on and we will."

UF basketball needs more production from its bench

Virginia outscored Florida 26-4 in bench points, which played a large factor in the outcome of the game. Freshman forward Alex Condon, who scored 14 in his UF debut against Loyola-Maryland, was held scoreless in 10 minutes off the bench. UF's lone basketball off the bench came on a 3-pointer from Julian Rishwain.

