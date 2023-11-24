Turnovers doom Arkansas basketball in Battle 4 Atlantis loss to Memphis

A renewed rivalry turned into an all-too familiar feeling for the Arkansas basketball team in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday in The Bahamas.

The No. 20 Razorbacks (4-2) struggled defensively and committed far too many turnovers — common themes during the current season — in an 84-79 loss to Memphis (5-0) that represented the two programs' first meeting in 20 years.

The Razorbacks never led in the second half and lost some composure with three technical fouls. With the loss, Arkansas will play North Carolina in the third-place game Friday at noon CT.

Here are three takeaways from the Razorbacks loss to Memphis.

Nov 23, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS;

Right balance remains elusive for Arkansas basketball

Arkansas was terrific defensively against Stanford on Wednesday night, but the offense struggled for all 50 minutes. The script flipped against the Tigers.

Khalif Battle came to life and Arkansas found a much better rhythm on offense, shooting 47.3% from the field. Battle led the Razorbacks with 21 points and Arkansas shot 38.9% from three.

However, the defensive performance slipped against the Tigers. Memphis 49.1% from the field and posted the most points by an Arkansas opponent all season. The Hogs had no answer for David Jones, who scored a game-high 36 points. Jones went 4 for 8 from three and 12 for 14 at the free-throw line.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has a challenge on his hands to find the right rotation that gives Arkansas the best balance. Razorbacks fans can take solace in the fact that his teams usually don't peak till later in the season.

Turnovers continue to be a problem

Arkansas committed 18 turnovers and only had seven assists against Memphis. It was the third straight game the Razorbacks were on the wrong side of that margin.

Nov 23, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS;

Memphis took full advantage, scoring 27 points off Arkansas turnovers. The Tigers also outscored Arkansas 15-4 in fast break points. There's also some added concern based off who is committing these turnovers, with Battle, Trevon Brazile and Davonte Davis each coughing up possession at least three times.

Foul trouble proves costly

Tramon Mark picked up a second foul had to sit for the final 14 minutes of the first half. Makhi Mitchell and Khalif Battle both got called for a fourth foul with more than six minutes remaining.

In total, Arkansas was whistled for 25 fouls. The Razorbacks pride themselves on dominating the free-throw margin, but the Tigers took more attempts and converted on their opportunities, shooting 24 for 30 as a team.

To make matters worse, Brazile, Davis and Layden Blocker each picked up a technical foul. Arkansas players and coaches were not happy with the officiating all evening.

