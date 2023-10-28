Turnover-prone UCF remains winless in Big 12, drops 5th in a row with loss to West Virginia

UCF’s search for its first Big 12 win continues as the Knights lost for the fifth straight time, falling to West Virginia, 41-28 Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The Mountaineers (5-2, 3-2 Big 12) intercepted quarterback John Rhys Plumlee three times — two by cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. — and converted on 5 of 9 third downs to keep UCF (3-5, 0-5) winless in the conference play.

It was a disappointing outcome, especially coming on the heels of the Knights’ hard-fought two-point loss at No. 6 Oklahoma last week. Coaches and players believed they had exhibited the qualities necessary to finish the season strong.

That didn’t happen Saturday. West Virginia took command of the game from the start, jumping out to a 7-0 lead before Plumlee found receiver Kobe Hudson for a 34-yard touchdown. The Mountaineers would score 10 straight points to take a 17-7 advantage early in the second quarter.

Plumlee would help UCF cut the lead to 17-14 with an 8-yard touchdown run and 24-21 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Javon Baker, but a late fumble on a sack deep in Knights’ territory led to West Virginia pulling away late.

UCF is back on the road next Saturday to take on Cincinnati, a former American Athletic Conference foe also in its first Big 12 season (3:30 p.m., FS1).

The Knights (2013-14, ’17-18) and Bearcats (2014, ’20-21) combined to capture at least a share of seven AAC titles during the past decade.

UCF

Plumlee: The quarterback went 25 for 36 for 274 yards and 3 TDs. He also rushed for 40 yards and a score in the second quarter, but he threw two interceptions in the first half.

RJ Harvey: The redshirt senior running back rushed for at least 100 yards for the third straight game, becoming the first Knight since Latavius Murray (2012) to pull off such a feat. He finished with 100 yards on 14 carries.

Jason Johnson: The fifth-year senior linebacker totaled double-digit tackles for the third time this season.

West Virginia

Garrett Greene: The quarterback went 14 for 23 for 156 passing yards. He also rushed for 55 yards, highlighted by three rushing touchdowns (6, 7, 1).

Bishop: The redshirt senior cornerback recorded his second interception when he hauled in a bobbled pass by Plumlee early in the second quarter. He would add another pick at the start of the third.

Noteworthy

– UCF defensive end Shaun Peterson Jr. forced a fumble of Greene late in the third quarter on a sack. It was his first forced fumble of the season.

– Plumlee scored on an 8-yard run late in the second quarter. It was the third touchdown run of the season for the fifth-year quarterback and the second consecutive game with a rushing touchdown.

– Plumlee tossed his fourth interception of the season early in the second quarter when his pass to receiver Javon Baker popped up into the air and into Bishop’s hands. It was the fourth time Plumlee has had a pass picked off on a tipped ball and the fourth time he’s thrown an interception in the opponent’s red zone.

– Baker hauled in an 11-yard catch on the first play of UCF’s opening drive. It was the 22nd straight game that the senior had registered a catch with the Knights. Hudson would extend his streak to 18 straight games with a 34-yard touchdown catch later on the drive.

Check back for more updates because this is a developing story.

