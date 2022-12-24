Turnover leads to Cowboys tying Eagles on Dak Prescott TD pass
The Dallas Cowboys caught a break in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday and made the most of it.
Gardner Minshew was charged with the fumble, which Jayron Kearse recovered after a botched handoff to Boston Scott.
It took Dallas 5 plays and 31 yards to get the tying touchdown.
Dak Prescott rolled right and threw a strike to Michael Gallup, who collected the pass for the 12-yard touchdown.
The PAT tied the game at 27 with the NFC East clash heading into the fourth quarter.
Clutch TD Michael Gallup!
— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
Throw was excellent, catch was excellent ‼️@dak | @michael13gallup
— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022