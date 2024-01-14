Turnover differential once again the difference for the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners once again fell in conference play dropping back-to-back games on the road. This one was against the Kansas Jayhawks and at a place the Sooners haven’t won at in 31 years.

The issue for the Sooners in their three losses has been turnovers. They average 12.9 turnovers per game but in the three losses they’ve averaged 14.3. Equally important they aren’t forcing turnovers in those games either.

They average 12.6 turnovers forced per game on the season but in those games, it’s at only six per game. That’s the big difference. If you look at Saturday’s loss, the Sooners outrebounded Kansas and outshot Kansas from the three-point line. But the big difference was the 11 to 2 turnover differential.

Porter Moser talked about not forcing enough turnovers in his postgame press conference. “We were doing some things defensively to claw back in,” Moser said. “We just didn’t do that in the second half. It’s a credit to them. They’re super efficient, their strengths, they played right to them. They took care of the ball. You know they really took care of the ball. I would have liked to have been more aggressive to do some things to cause more turnovers but they didn’t.”

The Sooners still have a long way to go in Big 12 play as they return home this week before heading back on the road. We’ll see how this overall young team can regroup from their first real adversity of the season.

It all starts with taking care of the ball and forcing more turnovers.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire