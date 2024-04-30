Turning point in Lakers season revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers season has come to an end. The Denver Nuggets eliminated them in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Purple and Gold have endured a disappointing season. They struggled to find an identity on either side of the floor. And they found it difficult to build consistent habits that are required to be a contending team.

Part of the Lakers’ struggles were due to Ham’s inability to find a settled rotation. He consistently chopped and changed his lineups, combinations and substitution patterns. According to Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, a major turning point in the team’s season was when Ham benched Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell midway through the season.

“The decision to bench both Reaves and Russell, the team’s consensus third- and fourth-best players, did not sit well with many within the organization and locker room, according to team and league sources,” They reported. “…Ham’s decision was viewed as a panic move that backfired, a divergence from the team’s stated goals of developing reps and continuity with the core players and groups from last season. Instead, those lineups and groupings didn’t play as much as they could have, even as bench or closing lineups.”

Ham’s future with the Lakers will be a hot topic in the coming weeks. His questionable decision-making will undoubtedly be a factor in the front office’s decision-making process, as will their plan for the coming season.

Lakers finish to season has left coach Darvin Ham’s future in serious peril, as some stakeholders indicate he is highly unlikely to return, sources say. What went wrong for L.A. and inside LeBron James’ future at @TheAthletic with @sam_amick, @jovanbuha: https://t.co/soHAI7QRpk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2024

The Lakers front office has some tough conversations in their future. What to do regarding Ham’s position within the franchise will likely be at the top of the list. Either way, the Lakers have underperformed this season, and they will be expected to bounce back in a big way.

