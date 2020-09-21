Turning Point: Cam Newton admits he could've handled final goal-line carry differently

Perry: Why Pats' final play was the right call - and why it didn't work originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's a reason the Patriots went with the play they did.

Cam Newton had already scored twice on the play earlier in the game. Running the same play in Week 1, out of the same personnel package, he converted a first down in short-yardage near the goal line and later salted away the clock against the Dolphins.

Factor in that Newton had an 80 percent success rate (16-for-20) when rushing from the one yard line, per ESPN? Then yeah, it made sense that the Patriots would put the ball in their 6-foot-5, 250-pound quarterback's massive hands with three seconds remaining, one yard to go and a chance to win Sunday night.

That it didn't work out? That Newton was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage and the clock ran out to give Seattle a 35-30 win?

Newton took the blame.

"I'd say we probably went to the well too many times," Newton said after the game. "But at the end of the day, I'd say we felt confident about it. We just gotta execute.

"I could've bounced it, looking at the clip. I just gotta be better. Just gotta be better here at the end. We put ourselves in a position to win. When you do that, you gotta finish."

Can the final play of a game also be our Turning Point? It can. It was.

The moment when Newton had a window to take his rushing attempt to the outside is our choice for the moment to revisit from Week 2. But there were plenty that made an impact on the final outcome of this game.

There was the 33-yard completion to Julian Edelman that set up a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game.

There was Nick Folk's missed 51-yard field goal in the second quarter.

There was Seattle's decision to throw the football on a third-and-1 play with just under two minutes left. It went incomplete, stopped the clock, and saved the Patriots time for their final drive.

There was a pass off Edelman's hands at the goal line with 12 seconds left -- a pass that forced Edelman to leave his feet and try to high-point Newton's attempt.

They're all worthy of further dissection, but Newton lingered on the final play after the game. It was one of a handful -- including his interception in the third quarter and his high pass to Edelman for what would've been the game-winning score -- that he wanted back.

"I just didn't make everybody right," he said. "That's the only thing I regret. In that type of situation, it's humbling to be able to have the respect of a team, to have the ball in my hands. I just gotta deliver.

"I saw a clip of it. I could've made it right by just bouncing it. I was just trying to be patient. Just thinking too much, man. Or even just diving over the top. There were just so many things that flashed over me and playing a fast defense like that, as soon as you guess, you're wrong.

"I'll definitely learn from this. The play was there. The play's been there all game. Moving forward we just gotta scheme up things and being put in that situation again, hopefully we can have a better outcome."

The play was there just minutes earlier. Using their 14-personnel package -- with a fullback, two tight ends and two extra offensive linemen -- Newton followed fullback Jakob Johnson, waited for right guard Shaq Mason to pull to the left and waltzed in for a touchdown.

The play was there earlier in the night, too. In the second quarter, Newton followed Johnson -- who came from his right and across his body to the left, instead of leading from the left -- and Mason into the end zone for his first score of the night.

