Turning down 49ers coaching job 'toughest decision' for Bryant Young

Kyle Shanahan nearly added a future Hall of Famer to his coaching staff when he took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017.

In speaking with 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa in last week's edition of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan revealed that he tried to hire former defensive lineman Bryant Young to his coaching staff before the future Hall of Famer became the Atlanta Falcon's defensive line coach in 2017.

Young joined KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" on Monday, where he discussed Shanahan's offer and how difficult it was to turn down an opportunity with his former team.

"I did," Young said when asked if he thought about returning to the 49ers. "That was a hard opportunity to turn down, because, one, knowing Kyle and his history and his dad being here as a coach and watching his maturation process and get the chance to work with him again on more of a bigger scale."

Just one year prior, Young's 15-year-old son Colby had passed away after a battle with pediatric cancer and as he looked to relocate his family, the job with the Falcons made more sense from a logistical standpoint.

"Those talks were hard just in terms of the opportunity that was presented was a hard one to turn down because I just came off the death of my son and then trying to relocate at that time," Bryant explained. "It would have been difficult for me and my family. From a logistics standpoint, had an opportunity to work with the Atlanta staff having known [Dan] Quinn, it just made more sense.

"I wanted to get back into coaching, wanted to be a part of the game and wanted to continue to help develop young men and win. Having the chance to come out here, it was the toughest decision for me. I was super disappointed, but Kyle's been doing a great job with all of the things he's been doing with his staff."

Shanahan ultimately went with Jeff Zgonina as his defensive line coach in 2017 before current defensive line coach Kris Kocurek took over in 2019.

Fortunately for the 49ers, their defensive line has transformed into one of the league's best, even without the Hall of Famer.

