'Turning Blues round any quicker borderline impossible'

Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin says it would have been "borderline impossible" for Mauricio Pochettino to turn this Blues side around any quicker this season.

But asked if he was surprised by the Argentine's exit from Stamford Bridge, Nevin replied: "Not in the slightest!"

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Nevin added: "He did a good job with what he was handed and, in the last six or seven games, it looked like he had done the job.

"Doing it any quicker would have been borderline impossible.

"There has been little bits of noise coming from Pochettino, in the most polite way, suggesting that he would like a bit more control in certain areas. He knew where he could bring strength in.

"But I do not think he gets that option and it comes from elsewhere. It looks to me like a number of things have changed how he sees his role and it does not suit either party any more.

"I like Pochettino and I would have liked him to stay. What frustrates me is that the club look like they want more of a coach than a manager.

"They do not have as much influence with who the club decide to bring in."

