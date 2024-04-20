Turning to back nine, Scheffler takes third round lead at RBC Heritage. Others charging

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler has taken the lead half way through the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort.

Through 14 holes, Scheffler was at 14 under par, 1 stroke ahead of Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, who had played 10 holes, and Tome Hoge, who had played 9. Patrick Rodgers and Sepp Straka were two shots back half-way through their rounds.

Scottie Scheffler stares down the fairway before teeing off on no. 16 during the second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

Scheffler, who was three stokes back entering the round, had the hot hand to start his round Saturday, sinking six birdies through 14 holes.

Scheffler, the Masters champions, is drawing huge crowds of fans who are following him around the course.

Rory McIlroy also is surging and is at 11 under through 15 holes, putting him just three shots off the pace.

The fourth and final round is Sunday, with the players competing for a $20 million including $3.6 million for the winner.