Turning back the clock: Blackhawks reveal 2019 Winter Classic logo

One of the best parts about the Winter Classic is seeing the logos and throwback jerseys each team wears for the spectacle. With Chicago and Boston on Jan. 1, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium, you expect it to be even more special considering the Original Six history between the two franchises.

We got an early glimpse on Friday at what the Indian head crest will look like and the Blackhawks are turning back the clock. Way back. Like, to when it all started in the 1920s and '30s:

On Jan. 1, 2019, we'll be throwing it back-way back-to the striking sweaters of the 1920s and '30s.



Here's an exclusive look at the logo we'll proudly wear in the #WinterClassic! pic.twitter.com/PtlVmO7avY



— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 24, 2018

Here's a side-by-side look at the two logos, with the original on the left and Winter Classic on the right:

The only two differences are that the Blackhawks are using the modern logo inside the circle along with the compounded name up top, which didn't become one word until the 1986-87 season when it was discovered that the team's original NHL contract was printed as such.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.